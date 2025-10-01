Aclarion Presents at LSI Europe ’25 Highlighting Nociscan Technology and Key Value Drivers

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced its recent presentation at LSI Europe ’25 which is now available to investors and stakeholders.

The full presentation is available for on-demand viewing here: Replay Link

During the presentation, Chief Executive Officer Brent Ness shared how Aclarion’s flagship platform, Nociscan, combines MR spectroscopy with augmented intelligence to provide objective, biomarker-based insights into discogenic pain. Key highlights include:

Groundbreaking Technology : Nociscan transforms MR spectroscopy signals into objective biomarker data, providing physicians insights to distinguish between painful and non-painful discs in the lumbar spine. This actionable information enables physicians to develop more personalized treatment plans for patients.





: Nociscan transforms MR spectroscopy signals into objective biomarker data, providing physicians insights to distinguish between painful and non-painful discs in the lumbar spine. This actionable information enables physicians to develop more personalized treatment plans for patients. Pivotal Clinical Evidence : The 300-patient CLARITY randomized clinical trial is designed to demonstrate that Nociscan-guided surgical decisioning can improve surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain beyond the current 54% industry success rate. Enrollment remains on track with internal interim results expected in Q2 2026.





: The 300-patient CLARITY randomized clinical trial is designed to demonstrate that Nociscan-guided surgical decisioning can improve surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain beyond the current 54% industry success rate. Enrollment remains on track with internal interim results expected in Q2 2026. Strong Financial Position: Recently strengthened balance sheet provides the capital needed to execute on commercial and clinical milestones.





“LSI Europe brings together the world’s leading medtech investors and strategics,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “Our presentation details how Nociscan is uniquely positioned to transform the chronic low back pain market and drive shareholder value. We are pleased to make the replay available so investors can hear our growth story first-hand.”

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here .

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the enrollment of patients in our ongoing clinical trial, the expected date of the internal interim results, the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com