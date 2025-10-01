FinWise Bancorp to Host Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, October 29, 2025

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 results and host a conference call and webcast after the market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Conference Call Information

The conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 to discuss financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The dial-in number is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). The conference ID is 13755419. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast Information

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast and a replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com) for six months following the call.

Submission of Conference Call Questions

In addition to questions asked live by analysts during the call, the Company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Please email questions to investors@finwisebank.com.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, FinWise is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.

For more information on FinWise Bank, visit https://investors.finwisebancorp.com .

Contacts:

investors@finwisebank.com

media@finwisebank.com