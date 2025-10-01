Heidelberg Materials North America Surpasses 8 Million Tons of Harvested Coal Ash Processed for Beneficial Use

Irving, Texas, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America has reached a major sustainability milestone, successfully processing 8 million tons of harvested coal ash for beneficial, encapsulated use in construction and infrastructure applications.

“Our commitment to sustainable practices and advanced beneficiation technologies has never been stronger,” said Bill Fedorka, Senior Vice President of Fly Ash. “We continue to enhance the performance of coal ash in concrete applications while dramatically reducing the volume stored in impoundments. To date, over 8 million tons have been responsibly reclaimed and repurposed—supporting critical infrastructure projects nationwide and reinforcing our role in building a cleaner, more resilient future.”

Heidelberg Materials’ SEFA Beneficiation Technologies and Solutions group leads the U.S. in thermal beneficiation and was the first to process harvested ash on a commercial scale. Using proprietary STAR® Technology, coal ash is excavated from legacy ponds, treated to remove contaminants such as carbon, and transformed into high-quality, specification-grade fly ash for use in concrete and other industrial products. When harvested ash meets concrete specifications without thermal processing, Heidelberg Materials offers customized recycling solutions to ensure responsible reuse.

“This milestone is an operational achievement and a testament to our dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship,” said Scott Dickson, President, Southeast Region. “By recovering usable materials, we reduce landfill impact and deliver sustainable products that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. As the frontrunner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.

