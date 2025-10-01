HUT 8 SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Hut 8 Corp. and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm – HUT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims concerning Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (“Hut 8”) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Hut 8 on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between February 13, 2023 and January 18, 2024.

Hut 8 was formed following the November 2023 merger of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (“Legacy Hut”) and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin Corp. (“USBTC”) (the “Merger”). According to the complaint, in connection with the Merger, Hut 8 and several of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements regarding USBTC’s financial condition and cash flows. Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have (i) misleadingly suggested that USBTC was financially sound enough to sustain operations and had improving cash flows, and (ii) failed to disclose that USBTC was on the brink of bankruptcy at the time of the Merger.

On January 18, 2024, J Capital Research published a report which alleged, inter alia, that Legacy Hut’s merger with USBTC was premised on a number of alleged misstatements, including that (i) without the Merger, USBTC would have undergone bankruptcy and (ii) USBTC’s King Mountain joint venture “has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet.” Following this news, shares of Hut 8’s common stock fell $2.16 per share, or over 23% in value, to close at $7.12 per share on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Hut 8’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Hut 8 shareholders who have owned the company’s shares since at least February 13, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent, no-cost basis, and has helped to recover hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

