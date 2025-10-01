MARQETA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Marqeta, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm – MQ

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims concerning Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) (“Marqeta” or the “Company”) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.

Marqeta operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Marqeta on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between February 28, 2024 and November 4, 2024. According to the complaint, during that time period, Marqeta and several of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; and (ii) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024.

As further detailed in the complaint, on November 4, 2024, Marqeta announced third quarter 2024 financial results and revised its fourth quarter projections to “reflect[] several changes that became apparent over the last few months with regards to the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes.” The complaint further alleges that Marqeta’s CEO and CFO actually knew of the heightened regulatory scrutiny affecting the Company's business from the beginning of the year, which they did not reveal until the November 4th announcement. On this news, shares of Marqeta’s common stock fell $2.53 per share, or over 42% in value, to close at $3.42 per share on November 5, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Marqeta’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent, no-cost basis, and has helped to recover hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

