Aeries Technology Delivers ~30% Faster Development Cycles Through AI-Enabled Engineering

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today announced the successful completion of an AI-driven application modernization engagement with a high-transaction digital platform provider.

Aeries deployed AI-based software development and testing tools to deliver the engagement ~30% faster, with improved code quality and deployment reliability. These gains enabled the client to accelerate feature releases and respond more rapidly to competitive market dynamics.

The transformation was completed in under five months, demonstrating rapid time-to-value through AI-enabled engineering practices. The initiative embedded AI into core development workflows, including automated test generation and triage, code-review assistance with policy guardrails, and pipeline optimization for faster releases. The result was shorter time-to-market for new platform capabilities, reduced technical debt, and higher engineering productivity across systems supporting high-volume consumer interactions.

Following the engagement’s success, the client has initiated internal reviews to assess the applicability of these practices across additional business units. This momentum reflects strong satisfaction with the outcomes delivered and aligns with Aeries’ expansion-led engagement model.

“AI-enabled engineering is becoming a competitive imperative for digital platforms in fast-moving markets,” said Unni Nambiar, Chief Technology Officer at Aeries Technology. “When teams integrate AI into day-to-day engineering with the right governance and guardrails, both development velocity and quality improve. Our playbook is designed to deliver measurable outcomes quickly and then scale those capabilities safely across an organization.”

For investors, this engagement illustrates Aeries’ ability to secure AI-focused engineering programs, deliver rapid outcomes that can support broader rollouts, and apply replicable methodologies across high-transaction digital platforms. The outcomes achieved for this client demonstrate how Aeries translates AI practices into durable engineering advantages that can deepen relationships over time.

