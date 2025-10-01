Allied Universal Security Professional Nate Meininger Honored for Heroism at World’s Largest Security Industry Event

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services provider, today announced that its security professional Nate Meininger has received an honorable mention for the 2024 Ralph Day Memorial Security Officer Heroism Award in recognition of his actions during an active shooter incident.

In June 2024, while on duty at the Harford Mall in Bel Air, Maryland, Security Professional Meininger heard gunshots erupt at the Harford Bounce Party Place, a popular children’s entertainment center. He immediately ran to the scene and evacuated patrons, including families with young children. Meininger used his 30-plus years of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) experience to provide life-saving aid to a gunshot victim. He also coordinated efforts with dispatch while awaiting deputies and an EMS enroute. The victim was airlifted to a trauma center and recovered from their injuries.

“Nate’s actions are a powerful reminder of the critical role security professionals play in helping to safeguard our communities,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “In the face of danger, he showed extraordinary courage, skill and compassion. We are proud to honor Nate and to recognize the countless security professionals who demonstrate the same dedication and bravery every day.”

Each year, select security professionals are recognized for outstanding service and acts of heroism through the Ralph Day Memorial Security Officer Heroism Award, sponsored by ASIS International, a leading association for the security industry. The award is meant for those who perform heroic acts that involve circumstances where private security officers help save lives and/or property. The award nominees must be employed as security officers with a contract security company.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e74d82cc-d26d-4525-a6f6-d7515f42aec2