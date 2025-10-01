Vow ASA: Vow to deliver large pyrolysis reactor to Vow Green Metal at Follum in Q4 2025

Oslo, 1 October 2025: Vow ASA (ticker OSE: VOW) confirms delivery of a large pyrolysis reactor to Vow Green Metal (VGM) at the site in Follum in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project at Follum will include the use of Vow’s medium and large capacity pyrolysis technology. The unit is expected to support VGM’s plans for increased production capacity.



“This delivery marks a significant step in our collaboration with VGM,” says Gunnar Pedersen, CEO of Vow ASA. “We are supporting VGM in a joint FEED study for the next phase, which will include a doubling of capacity. This reactor project reflects our joint commitment to advancing pyrolysis technology that transforms waste streams into valuable resources.”

For more information, please contact:

Gunnar Pedersen, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 916 30 304

Email: gunnar.pedersen@vowasa.com

Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 992 93 826

Email: cecilie.hekneby@vowasa.com

About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).