Xtreme Fighting Championships Returns To Argentina With XFC Young Guns Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), presented by Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI), today announced its long-awaited return to South America, host to more than a dozen major XFC events in the promotion’s early days as an emerging global MMA league.

The acclaimed XFC Young Guns series is set for Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the United Fight Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, XFC’s first international fight in a decade. Tickets go on sale October 6, with General Admission starting at US $45. Doors open at 5 p.m. EST, preliminary fights begin at 6 p.m. EST, and main card fights begin at 7 p.m. EST. For ticket or streaming details, visit XFC.global or UnitedFightCenter.com. The event will also be televised in more than 60 million households globally and available on XFC’s YouTube streaming channel.

“XFC is a global league built on passion, performance, and opportunity—and Buenos Aires is the perfect stage to showcase that spirit,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “XFC hosted dozens of events in its long history in South America, and Argentina’s fight fans are some of the most passionate in the world. Their energy creates an electric atmosphere that elevates every fighter. November 1 will not only celebrate our athletes, but it also marks a major step forward in our renewed international expansion.”

“We are honored to host XFC’s return to South America,” added Mariano Vera Moreira, co-founder of United Fight Club. “Bringing the Young Guns series to Argentina is a testament to the strength of MMA in the region and the bright future of the sport here.”

Building on the momentum of XFC 53 in Las Vegas, the Buenos Aires event underscores the league’s mission to deliver world-class MMA to fans worldwide. With fighters from multiple countries and continents competing, Young Guns promises an unforgettable night of action and another milestone in XFC’s global growth.

Full fight card details and event-week activities will be announced soon. Fans can stay updated at XFC.global, where exclusive XFC licensed merchandise is also available.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., the company licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 50 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006.

Since acquiring XFC Global in 2023, Xtreme One has produced six nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on beIN Sports, Band Sports Brazil, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing list of platforms.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.global. Investors can access rewards, merchandise discounts, and VIP event opportunities through the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards Program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

Media Contact:

Haley Toigo

htoigo@xtremeone.com

616-901-3120

Investor Contact:

Chris Defendis

investor@xtremeone.com