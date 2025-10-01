Thrive Appoints Kirti Gavri as SVP, Head of Corporate Development

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for managed AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today named Kirti Gavri as SVP, head of corporate development, to fuel the company’s continued growth via acquisition. With 26 acquisitions since its founding, Kirti will play a key role in identifying new opportunities for Thrive to continue its M&A streak.

With over 17 years of experience at the intersection of strategy and execution, Kirti brings a breadth of knowledge in leading both private and public technology service companies through high-impact M&A and growth. Before joining Thrive, Kirti was the Head of Corporate Development at Milestone Technologies, Inc., where she led the M&A strategy and drove inorganic growth aligned with business strategy. She has also served as the Head of Corporate Development and Strategy at Wizeline and Corporate Development and Strategy at HCL Technologies.

“Thrive is doubling down on M&A and having Kirti at the helm of these efforts shows our dedication to this part of the business,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “Kirti has a proven track record of leading businesses through strategic growth, and I know she will play a pivotal role in Thrive’s long-term vision in fueling expansion and delivering cultural alignment and value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

2025 has been another record year for Thrive in terms of acquisitions, with the additions of Baroan Technologies, Abacode, VitalCORE, and Secured Network Services. Additionally, Thrive has been dedicated to expanding its services with the launch of Managed AI Services and Network Detection and Response services.

“Thrive has a proven track record of constantly evolving to ensure they are always delivering unmatched value to their customers,” said Gavri. “Given the company’s aggressive growth goals, I’m ready to dive in with the executive leadership team and contribute to accelerating Thrive’s momentum.”

