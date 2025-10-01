EPA-Aligned Lead Service Line Replacements Tool Earns Global Spotlight for Reducing Lead Exposure Nationwide

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that its free, EPA-aligned Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) has been recognized in the Global Spotlight feature of Water Conditioning & Purification (WC&P) International, a leading industry publication since 1959. The calculator helps Tribal, state, and local governments, as well as public water utilities, accurately estimate lead service line replacement costs, achieve compliance with the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), and secure funding to reduce lead exposure in drinking water.

Since its launch in April 2025, the LSLRCC has been used to model more than $3 billion in replacement costs, advancing both public health protection and infrastructure planning nationwide.

Why the LSLRCC Is Transforming Public Health Planning

Lead service line replacement is one of the most urgent infrastructure and public health challenges in the United States, with an estimated 9.2 million lead service lines still in use. The LSLRCC gives communities and utilities the ability to plan, budget, and execute replacement projects with accuracy and confidence.

Key features include:

Precision Cost and Scenario Planning – Model total project cost estimates while comparing funding strategies and replacement timelines to identify the most efficient, cost-effective approach.





– Model total project cost estimates while comparing funding strategies and replacement timelines to identify the most efficient, cost-effective approach. Grant and Program Support – Equip administrators, planners, and grant writers with actionable data to strengthen infrastructure funding applications.





– Equip administrators, planners, and grant writers with actionable data to strengthen infrastructure funding applications. LCRI Compliance Alignment – Streamline project planning to help communities and utilities meet the requirements of EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements.





– Streamline project planning to help communities and utilities meet the requirements of EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements. Free, Equity-Driven Access – Offered at no cost in both English and Spanish, ensuring equitable use across diverse communities.



From Flint to the Nation: Advancing Public Health

“Recognition in the Global Spotlight highlights the essential role of the LSLRCC in helping communities protect residents from lead exposure,” said Anthony Ross, EPHI Director and Former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator. “With over 9.2 million lead service lines still in use nationwide, tools like the LSLRCC are critical for enabling local governments and utilities to plan and execute replacements efficiently, maximize available funding, and reduce public health risks.”

Global Spotlight Confirms LSLRCC’s Public Health Impact

The Water Conditioning & Purification (WC&P) International Global Spotlight highlights the LSLRCC for enabling communities to plan and carry out lead service line replacements efficiently. This feature, alongside recognition by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the National Center for Healthy Housing (NCHH), and the American Water Works Association (AWWA), underscores the tool’s role as a trusted resource for public health and water infrastructure planning.

Sponsor the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator

Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners are invited to explore Water Infrastructure Equity sponsorship opportunities.

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is a leading authority in EPA-aligned drinking water compliance training and utility support solutions for municipalities, public water systems, and government agencies. Drawing on hands-on expertise from the Flint Water Crisis response and Flint’s ongoing water system recovery, EPHI empowers governments to eliminate lead in drinking water, maintain Safe Drinking Water Act compliance, and safeguard public health across communities.

Using a data-driven, community-centered water infrastructure approach, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund drinking water applications, implements Lead and Copper Rule Improvements compliance strategies, and guides drinking water infrastructure upgrades under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. By advancing United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for safe drinking water and sanitation, EPHI promotes equitable access to clean water, resilient public water systems, and sustainable community water infrastructure. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI’s website.



This recognition follows a series of high-profile features and endorsements, including:

Lead in Drinking Water Risk Reduction Tool | River Network LCRI Hub

September 6, 2025

AWWA Lists EPHI’s LSLRCC: Lead Service Line Replacement Tool

August 29, 2025

LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub

August 21, 2025

EPA-Aligned LSLR Tool for LCRI & DWSRF | APA Washington

August 16, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Funding & Compliance Tool | Duke CTSI

August 13, 2025

Environmental Justice Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | WPP

August 10, 2025

UNICEF-Aligned SDWA & LCRI Compliance Tool Listed on UNEP Platform

August 3, 2025

Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | Featured by NCHH

July 27, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement | Free EPA-Aligned Tool Featured by EDF & EPIC Innovation Hub

July 13, 2025

Water Infrastructure Tool | EPA, HUD, USDA | Environmental Justice | Lead Service Line Replacement

July 12, 2025

Sponsor WHO- & UNEP-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advancing 8 UN SDGs | WASH & LSLR

July 6, 2025

UNEP Recognizes Safe Drinking Water Equity Tool | Sponsor Now

June 28, 2025

Free Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | Supports SRF Applications

June 22, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Tool listed in MERLOT & CivicTech

June 7, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Cost | Tribal & Local Governments

May 26, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Tool | Federal Trademark & Copyright Filed

May 11, 2025

Former EPA Official Debuts Lead Service Line Replacement Tool

April 29, 2025

Former EPA Flint Coordinator Leads Water Crisis Training

March 31, 2025



