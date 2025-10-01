Musicians On Call & Hyundai Hope on Wheels Deliver the Healing Power of Music to Pediatric Patients During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to honor the brave children and families nationwide who are battling pediatric cancer, and support the critical funding of research and treatments for these diseases. For a second year, the nonprofit organizations Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Musicians On Call (MOC) partnered to bring joy to pediatric oncology patients throughout the month through the healing power of music.

At the famous Sound Factory in Hollywood, Hyundai Hope on Wheels National Youth Ambassadors Emmy and Jackson collaborated with musician, actor and filmmaker Lou Lou Safran and hit producer Suzy Shinn on an original song as part of the MOC Songwriting program. Together, they created “Hope is a Light in the Dark,” an empowering anthem about the strength and healing Emmy and Jackson found in their own cancer battles. It was also produced by Shinn, along with hit songwriter and producer Sam Hollander. The song, meant to inspire pediatric patients across the country, debuted at the Hyundai Hope on Wheels annual gala in Washington, D.C. with a live performance by Shinn, Emmy and Jackson that received a standing ovation from the crowd. The three were also presented with commemorative plaques by the Recording Industry Association of America. “Hope is a Light in the Dark” is available across all streaming platforms and is featured on the “Virtual Hugs,” “Inspiration” and “Family Road Trip” playlists on Apple Music.

“Children all over the country are facing battles we can't even fathom as they fight childhood cancers, and their strength is truly inspiring. At Musicians On Call, we work to bring them moments of joy and healing through music,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “It’s an honor to partner with Hyundai Hope on Wheels this year for another amazing songwriting session. The song Emmy, Jackson, Suzy and Lou Lou crafted is a work of art and a great source of hope for pediatric patients everywhere. We look forward to continuing this important partnership in the years to come and together telling the stories of more brave childhood cancer warriors.”

Shinn also spent a day visiting with oncology patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., sharing songs and bringing laughter to patients and their families as part of the MOC Bedside program. One patient was a musician himself and excitedly played his ukulele, hand flute and bongos with Shinn while they sang a duet of “Apples and Bananas." Another patient, in awe of her singing, gifted her with a special Lego palm tree, his family explaining how important it is to them to give back to others no matter how hard the circumstances.

“Through our partnership with Musicians On Call, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has been able to bring greater hope to pediatric cancer patients nationwide,” said John Guastaferro, executive director of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. “It was truly inspiring to witness Emmy and Jackson, our national youth ambassadors, lend their words and voices to our songwriting collaboration with Musicians On Call.”

Shinn is a GRAMMY and ARIA-nominated record producer, songwriter and engineer. She has worked with artists ranging from Panic! At the Disco, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy to Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Alicia Keys and many more. She has produced film and television projects including Freakier Friday, American Idol and Shameless. Safran is a musician, actor and filmmaker who is currently featured in DC’s Superman as the lead vocalist of the Mighty Crabjoys, and appears in many other films including Annabelle: Creation, DC’s Shazam! and the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ The Choice.

As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than 1.2 million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC’s bedside, virtual and streaming programs. Founded in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer through research funding and public awareness. Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives.

Click here to learn more about Musicians On Call’s and Hyundai Hope On Wheels’ partnership for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

For over 25 years, Musicians On Call (MOC) has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than 1.2 million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through its bedside, virtual and streaming programs, making MOC the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals. Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. With innovations like its online program platform, Musicians On Call continues expanding its programs nationwide to meet the growing demand from hospitals and revolutionize access to music in healthcare. MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Dolly Parton, Barry Manilow, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood, Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, The War And Treaty, Reba McEntire, Chicago, Camila Cabello, Lauren Daigle, Train, Wynonna Judd, Charles Esten, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Lindsey Stirling, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Amos Lee, Gavin DeGraw, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Menudo and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

