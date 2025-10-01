Measurabl and Green Building Council of Australia Partner to Integrate Green Star Certification Data into Global Real Estate Sustainability Platform

SAN DIEGO and SYDNEY, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), the nation’s premier green building certification authority, and Measurabl , the leading sustainability data platform for real estate, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Green Star certification data into Measurabl’s data product suite.

This collaboration integrates Green Star, Australia’s equivalent to the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED certification, into Measurabl’s global dataset. Already spanning 22 billion square feet (2.04 billion square metres) across 120,000+ buildings representing more than $3 trillion AUM (USD), Measurabl now provides visibility into assets that hold Green Star certifications, strengthening transparency and comparability for global investors and lenders. Green Star assesses sustainability across design, construction, and operations, including indoor air quality, energy efficiency, water use, and material selection. Its integration into Measurabl’s data product suite enhances its global dataset, giving investors more accurate benchmarking, stronger due diligence, and a more complete view of building performance across key markets.

Measurabl’s certification partnerships now span the world’s leading systems—LEED (U.S.), BREEAM (U.K.), CASBEE (Japan), and now Green Star (Australia), which has certified more than 64 million square metres (689 million square feet) of buildings to date. By uniting these standards on one trusted platform, Measurabl delivers truly global certification coverage. Investors gain a more accurate, comparable view of sustainability performance, while Measurabl advances its mission to establish a standardized, investor-grade sustainability data infrastructure for global real estate.

“We're delighted to partner with GBCA. With Green Star now part of our dataset, Measurabl can deliver consistent benchmarking across geographies—connecting local certifications to global sustainability goals and capital flows,” said Maureen Waters, President of Measurabl. “This partnership accelerates our mission to modernize the world’s sustainability data infrastructure and establish a globally standardized, investor-grade foundation that underpins every real estate transaction—from appraisals and valuations to lending, leasing, insuring, acquisitions, and securitization.”

In 2024, Green Star recorded its largest growth to date, with nearly 1,100 new certifications. Today, 3.4 million Australians will shop in Green Star–certified shopping centres and one-third of all CBD office buildings are rated under Green Star Performance. Notable Green Star projects include the Sydney Swans Headquarters, STARS Hospital in Brisbane, and Eumemmerring Business Park.

Eumemmerring Business Park, VIC

“This announcement comes as Australia raises its climate ambition with new emissions 2035 targets and a major investment in decarbonisation,” said Jorge Chapa, Chief Impact Officer, GBCA. “Buildings will be central to delivering on these commitments. By making Green Star visible on a global platform like Measurabl, we’re helping investors connect climate goals with real assets, showing that sustainable buildings are not just critical for resilience, but also for affordability and long-term value.”

With Green Star certifications now integrated in the platform, Measurabl is expanding transparency and global coverage. Green Star’s inclusion strengthens FTSE Russell’s $9B FTSE EPRA Nareit Green Index , extends certification data to Australia alongside North America and Europe, and gives lenders and investors clearer visibility into Australian assets during pre-loan and pre-acquisition reviews—delivering a more complete global view of building performance.

The announcement follows Measurabl’s launch of the first free, industry-led sustainability solution, which opens access to the core functionality of its broader platform. In just two months, more than 12,000 buildings representing 2.2 billion square feet (204 million square metres) across 40 countries have joined Measurabl’s platform. By removing paywalls to the platform’s core functionality, Measurabl ensures that every owner, manager, and stakeholder—regardless of size and geographic location—has access to investment-grade sustainability data.

As the most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, Measurabl’s partnerships with leading certification bodies and industry leaders worldwide position the company to shape global standards and embed sustainability data into every transaction across the real estate ecosystem.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 90+ countries—representing more than $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 22 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com .

About Green Building Council of Australia

Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) is the nation's authority on sustainable buildings, communities, and cities. As a member organization, GBCA is committed to developing a sustainable built environment through its four core pillars: rating buildings through Green Star certification, educating industry and government on sustainable building performance, advocating for supportive policies, and collaborating with members to achieve sustainability goals. For more information, please visit https://www.gbca.au/ .

About Green Star

Green Star is Australia’s leading voluntary sustainability rating system for buildings, fitouts and communities. Developed by industry for industry, it provides a trusted, independent framework to assess sustainability across design, construction and operations. Green Star evaluates outcomes such as energy and water efficiency, indoor environment quality, materials, resilience and liveability. Projects are awarded a rating up to 6 Stars, with 6 Star Green Star representing world leadership. Today, Green Star helps industry deliver healthier, more efficient and climate-positive places for people and nature.

