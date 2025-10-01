JAKKS Pacific Unveils Annual Fall Launch of Super Mario™ Toys, Playsets, and Figurines Just in Time for the Holidays

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced the release of its highly anticipated Super Mario products hitting stores this fall, just in time for the holiday shopping season. With a wide range of offerings, from all-new toys, playsets, figures and more, JAKKS Pacific is ensuring that there’s something for every Super Mario fan this year.

The sought-after Super Mario Big Bad Bowser recently launched exclusively at Costco, a must-have for kids and collectors alike. Standing at a towering 12-inches tall, the iconic figure features a “fire breathing” light effect from his mouth, 13 points of articulation, and 15+ iconic sounds and music. Big Bad Bowser is available for $69.99 exclusively at Costco.

Fans will love recreating their favorite Princess Peach moments with the Yours Truly, Princess Peach figure, available late fall at major retailers for $39.99. She stands approximately 12-inches tall, has 6 points of articulation, 25+ sounds, and can be posed in her iconic floaty jump pose, making her the perfect gift for any Super Mario fan this holiday season.

JAKKS Pacific will also release two new ways to play in the 2.5-inch scale later this fall, Spinning Spirit House Playset and Spinning Spirit House Diorama, available at major retailers for $19.99 each. The Spinning Spirit House Playset brings the classic Super Mario level right into the living room where fans can play with an all-new interactive crate with spinning coin, and help Mario escape all of the Boos. Fans can expand their Super Mario world with the Spinning Spirit House Diorama, available with 2.5-inch Fire Mario, Boo, an all-new Shy Boo, a green warp pipe, and all-new button-activated P-Switch.

Fans of all ages will love playing with JAKKS Pacific’s authentic 2.5-inch figures from the Super Mario video games. The assortment includes Raccoon Mario, Ice Running Luigi, Toadette, Chain Chomp, and an all-new Baby Daisy, each sold separately this fall for $4.99 at all major retailers. As a special treat to Target shoppers, JAKKS will be offering a 2.5-inch Donkey Kong 4-pack, available this October. An all-new selection of 4-inch figures will also be available, including Mario with Super Mushroom, Luigi with 1-Up Mushroom, Daisy with Super Star, Bone Piranha Plant with Coin, and all-new Birdo with ? Block.

“For more than a decade, JAKKS Pacific has delivered fan-favorite and innovative Nintendo products year after year, and 2025 is no exception,” said Jeremy Sueper, VP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “We greatly value our partnership with Nintendo and remain committed to developing the absolute best products for the fans.”

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of toys and consumer products sold worldwide, headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products, including bestsellers such as The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Donkey Kong, Pikmin, and Super Mario figures, toys, and themed playsets. These products feature characters from Nintendo’s most popular series, offering interactive and collectible experiences for fans. All products are available online or in retail stores worldwide.

