Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Acquires Day Hagan; Don Hagan Named Chief Investment Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas”), an Arax Investment Partners firm, today announced that it has acquired Day Hagan, a Sarasota-based wealth and asset management company comprised of Day Hagan Asset Management and Day Hagan Private Wealth. The partnership brings Day Hagan’s investment experience and astute thought leadership to Ashton Thomas, while unlocking access to an expanded set of resources, comprehensive capabilities and a national platform for Day Hagan clients. This transaction builds on more than a decade of strong collaboration between Day Hagan and Ashton Thomas, led by Founder and CEO Aaron Brodt.

As part of the transaction, Don Hagan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Strategist of Day Hagan, will join Ashton Thomas as Chief Investment Officer (“CIO”), bringing the firm’s model-driven investment strategies and industry-leading market commentary to Ashton Thomas. This integration enhances Ashton Thomas’ investment platform and strengthens its position as a trusted source of insight for advisors and clients. Additional team members joining Ashton Thomas include Senior Portfolio Manager Arthur Day, Deputy Chief Investment Officer Regan Teague and Senior Wealth Advisor Natalie Brown, alongside Joanne Amrhein and Janice Rodgers, Associates in Private Wealth Client Services, and Office Manager Linda Brown.

“Partnering with Ashton Thomas allows us to amplify the core strengths of Day Hagan – our disciplined investment philosophy and client-first wealth management approach,” said Don Hagan, Co-Founder of Day Hagan and incoming CIO of Ashton Thomas. “Together, we create a stronger foundation for long-term growth and an enhanced client experience, providing an expanded set of resources, deeper research and highly attuned insights without sacrificing the values that define us.”

Aaron Brodt, Founder and CEO of Ashton Thomas, added, “We are pleased to welcome Don and the Day Hagan team to Ashton Thomas. With the benefit of Don’s leadership and the team’s knowledge, we can elevate our investment strategy, ensuring Day Hagan’s wealth management clients benefit from our extended reach while working with the team they know and trust.”

“The combination of Ashton Thomas and Day Hagan reflects a natural alignment of shared values, complementary strengths and a focus on long-term growth,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners and Chairman of Ashton Thomas. “This is exactly the type of partnership we seek to pursue, creating an integrated experience where clients benefit from leading investment leadership, expansive wealth management capabilities and a commitment to excellent service.”

About Day Hagan

Day Hagan is a Sarasota, Florida-based firm comprised of Day Hagan Asset Management and Day Hagan Private Wealth. For more than two decades, the firm has delivered model-driven investment strategies and personalized wealth management services for individuals, families, and institutions.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

