Realtor.com® Discusses the Best Week to Buy a Home in 2025 with YourUpdateTV

The best time to buy a home in 2025 is fast approaching. According to the new Realtor.com® 2025 Best Time to Buy Report, the week of October 12–18 will deliver the year’s most favorable conditions for buyers, offering a rare balance of higher inventory, lower prices, and reduced competition. Shoppers during this period could see 32.6% more homes on the market compared to the start of the year, while also benefiting from listing prices that average 3.4% below seasonal peaks. On a median-priced home of $439,450, that translates into potential savings of more than $15,000.

Realtor.com® research shows that this mid-October window represents the most buyer-friendly environment in nearly a decade. After years of tight supply and intense competition, inventory levels are finally recovering. Active listings climbed above one million in late spring for the first time in years, and homes are spending longer on the market, giving buyers more options and more time to evaluate them. This shift in market dynamics reinforces Realtor.com®’s role as a trusted source for timely, data-driven insights that help consumers make informed real estate decisions.

Competition has also eased considerably in 2025. Realtor.com® data indicates that demand during the week of October 12–18 is typically 30% lower than during peak season, creating more breathing room for shoppers. Elevated mortgage rates and affordability challenges have sidelined some buyers, but for those still active in the market, conditions now allow for more strategic, less rushed decision-making. In addition, October consistently sees one of the highest shares of price reductions, with about 5.5% of listings being discounted during this week, adding further value for buyers.

Despite slower seller activity overall, Realtor.com® analysis shows that mid-October continues to bring an influx of fresh listings—historically 15.7% more than at the start of the year. This means buyers can expect not just more options, but new ones that align with their needs. Whether purchasing a first home, moving up to accommodate a growing family, or downsizing, shoppers will find that the combination of inventory, affordability, and negotiating power makes this period a unique opportunity.

The broader housing market in 2025 has shifted toward greater balance, with inventory recovering and sales activity normalizing to pre-pandemic levels. Realtor.com® reports that these conditions, while not yet a full buyer’s market, are far more favorable than in recent years. For many consumers, this is the most opportune moment to reenter the market after sitting on the sidelines.

While October 12–18 marks the national best time to buy, Realtor.com® data reveals regional differences. In metros such as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas, buyer-friendly conditions may arrive in September. Cities including Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. are closely aligned with the national mid-October timing, while markets in Florida, such as Miami and Tampa, may see their most advantageous conditions as late as December.

Across the 50 largest metros, 45 experience their best time to buy within a month of the national window, underscoring the broad applicability of Realtor.com®’s findings.

By leveraging its unparalleled data and insights, Realtor.com® continues to provide consumers with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate today’s evolving housing market. The week of October 12–18 is set to be the sweet spot for homebuyers in 2025, and Realtor.com® is a valued resource to ensure that shoppers are ready to take advantage of this rare window of opportunity.

