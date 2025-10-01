Bondi Sands Launches Immersive Beach Experience with Napster

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster (formerly Infinite Reality), an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce, has partnered with Australian brand, Bondi Sands to launch a virtual experience designed to drive greater brand engagement with Gen Z consumers while educating them on the importance of sun safety. The experience, available on web and Apple Vision Pro devices, takes users to a replica of the iconic Bondi Beach, where they can interact with a virtual beach environment, earn loyalty rewards, and play a surfing game that reflects the playful energy of the Bondi beach-inspired brand.

Leveraging gamification is becoming increasingly strategic for major brands looking to connect with younger audiences who, according to VISA , will drive virtually all consumer spending growth by 2035. According to GEEIQ , on average, Gen Z spends 68% more time on Roblox than TikTok per day. In the Bondi Sands game users select a digital surfboard and ride the waves, while collecting virtual sunscreen, and avoiding sharks whilst keeping track of the changing UV index. Web users control their surfboard using intuitive arrow keys, while Apple Vision Pro users use hand gesture controls. In addition to the game, visitors can explore the Beachfront where they will find the ultimate Bondi Sands beach pop up, sprinkled with icons that, when clicked, reveal facts about the Aussie beach lifestyle and important sun safety tips. On the web, the experience integrates with the Bondi Sands loyalty program, Club Bondi, allowing customers to earn points, unlock rewards, and climb the leaderboard.

“Our goal in creating the Bondi Sands Beachfront was to give our customers a fun and immersive touchpoint that not only deepens brand engagement but also champions sun safety education," said Kym Bonollo, Senior Director of Brand and Marketing at Bondi Sands. “We wanted to engage younger audiences through a dynamic and gamified experience that encourages SPF awareness and healthy sun habits. With a strong global presence already established for self tanning, we saw an opportunity to spotlight our sun care range in a more interactive and meaningful way, moving beyond traditional storytelling to educate while entertaining.”

“We’re increasingly seeing brands add gamification to their immersive experience as a way to drive more engagement and ultimately, deepen brand affinity,” said Sam Huber, CEO of MENA and Global President at Napster. “With 90% of Gen Z identifying as gamers, immersive 3D environments like the Bondi Sands Beachfront, helps the company connect with their audience in a new way that is not only innovative and fun, but feels native.”

To date, Napster Corp.'s immersive technology platform has powered over 150 million user interactions within virtual brand experiences, establishing the company as a trusted partner for global companies seeking to create authentic digital connections with their audiences.

Explore the Bondi Sands Beachfront on desktop or mobile for users in Australia, the US, the UK, and the EU here , available for a limited time. Also coming soon to the App Store .

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Napster is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. Napster’s suite of cutting-edge technology, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft experiences that improve audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. For more information, visit napster.ai .

About Bondi Sands

Inspired by the sun, sea & sand of Australia’s most iconic beach, Bondi Sands brings you the best of the Aussie lifestyle. Established in 2012, Bondi Sands quickly rose to cult status as Australia’s number one best-selling self tan brand*. Offering high quality formulas that hydrate and nourish your skin with each application, Bondi Sands brings confidence to our global community year-round through healthy, glowing skin. For more information, visit bondisands.com

*Source: Circana (AU) Pty Ltd, MarketEdge, AU Grocery Pharmacy, Total Tanning Category by Brand, Dollar Sales, MAT Ending 4 May 2025

