CJ Biomaterials launches new PHA platform for extrusion coatings in repulpable and home compostable food serviceware and food packaging applications

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, is introducing a new platform of PHA compounds for extrusion coating on paper and board used in food serviceware and food packaging applications designed for repulpability and home compostability certification. The new platform combines the properties of CJ’s unique amorphous (aPHA) and semi-crystalline PHAs (scPHA) to create fully biobased PHA compounds that produce a stable melt curtain during processing and serve as an excellent barrier against liquids, oils, grease, and fats. The new coatings also demonstrate outstanding adhesion to paper and board, passing seal testing and lip rolling trials for both hot and cold cups in addition to trays, bowls, and lids used for take-out foods.

After use, food serviceware items made with these PHACT™ PHA compounds can be composted in both home and commercial environments, facilitating the diversion of food scraps away from landfills and into compost. Additionally, the coatings have passed lab-scale trials in repulpability, creating flexibility to further accommodate variations in local composting and recycling infrastructure.

“Food service companies and brands are increasingly turning to biobased materials like paper and PHA biopolymers to create packaging that aligns with their sustainability commitments and fast-evolving extended producer responsibility legislation in the US,” said Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer. “This new platform demonstrates how we are accelerating the performance capabilities of new PHA compounds to meet the demand for products that won't negatively impact human health or persist in our environment.”

PHACT™ PHA is food contact approved by the US FDA and certified as OK biodegradable MARINE, OK biodegradable SOIL, OK compost HOME, and OK compost INDUSTRIAL by TÜV Austria; commercially compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute; and 100% biobased by the USDA BioPreferred program. Additionally, its inherent and certified biodegradability ensures that it will not contribute to the growing presence of persistent microplastics in the environment.

