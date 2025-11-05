CJ Biomaterials signs partnership with BIQ Materials to produce artificial turf infill made with PHACT™ PHA, a certified biodegradable biopolymer, for the European market

CJ Biomaterials signed an agreement with BIQ Materials, a Swedish biomaterials compounding company, to accelerate the commercialization of PHACT™ PHA-based infill

EU ban on intentionally added microplastics including petroleum-based infill starting in 2031 is expected to increase the demand for biodegradable infill materials

In the US, CJ Biomaterials, a subsidiary of CJ CheilJedang, won the 2025 Bioplastics Awards Innovation Award from the Plastics Industry Association for the PHACT™ PHA A1000P polymer used in the infill application





SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a global leader in the production of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, announced that it has signed a partnership with Swedish biomaterials compounding company, BIQ Materials, to expand the commercialization of their patented artificial turf infill made using PHACT™ PHA.

Infill, commonly used in soccer and sports fields, supports artificial turf and absorbs impact, helping to prevent player injuries. However, in 2023, the European Union (EU) classified petroleum-based infill as intentionally added microplastics under REACH Regulation 1907/2006 noting that current infill materials are a major contributor to persistent microplastics in the environment. The use of petroleum-based polymeric infill and its sale will be banned beginning in 2031. As a result, the two companies anticipate an increased need for infill made from biodegradable materials that meets performance standards in the EU market and have been collaborating to proactively address this demand.

CJ Biomaterials will supply PHACT™ PHA A1000P, a material uniquely suitable for artificial turf infill, which BIQ Materials will use to manufacture products. This collaboration between CJ Biomaterials and BIQ Materials is expected to accelerate the commercialization of PHA.

The partnership signing ceremony, held on October 30th at the CJ BIO distribution subsidiary in Frankfurt, Germany, was attended by officials from both companies, including Allan (Hyuk Sung) Chung, Head of CJ Biomaterials, and Fredrik Bergegard, Chairman of BIQ Materials. Chung stated, "Through this agreement, we expect to expand the adoption of PHACT™ PHA in the European market." He added, "We will continue to collaborate with strategic partners to develop innovative biomaterial solutions that meet the performance requirements of unique applications that also seek to address growing concerns around persistent microplastics in the environment. "

PHA is a naturally occurring polymer that microorganisms accumulate inside their cells by consuming plant-derived components including sugars. It has the unique property of biodegrading completely in soil and marine environments, as well as in industrial and home composting facilities. Because it leaves behind no persistent microplastics, PHA is increasingly seen as a viable alternative for replacing petroleum-derived plastics. CJ Biomaterials began commercial production of PHA in 2022 and launched it under the brand name "PHACT," which combines PHA and ACT, meaning "action," and embodies the company's commitment to leading a paradigm shift in the biodegradable material market based on PHA.

CJ Biomaterial's PHACT™ PHA A1000P was also recently recognized for its product quality and unique properties with the 2025 Innovation in Bioplastics Award from the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS). This award is presented annually by PLASTICS to recognize innovation and sustainability in the bioplastics industry. CJ Biomaterials was selected as this year's recipient in recognition of the forward-looking and sustainable technology behind PHACT™ A1000P, a new to the world biopolymer now successfully mass-produced for the first time.

This most recent partnership also builds on CJ Biomaterials’ commitment to accelerating its global PHA business through strategic collaborations. In September, the company signed a business agreement with Cosmax, the world's leading cosmetics ODM, to develop PHACT™ PHA-based cosmetics containers. In March, the company partnered with Itochu Plastics, a subsidiary of Japan's Itochu Corporation, to begin exploring the local bioplastics market.

To request samples of PHACT™ A1000P or learn more about the unique performance attributes of amorphous PHA, contact us at cjbiomaterials.com/contact, and follow CJ Biomaterials on LinkedIn.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of global lifestyle company CJ CheilJedang, is a leading manufacturer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers. The company’s proprietary PHACT™ PHA technology transforms carbon dioxide sequestered in plant sugars into innovative biopolymers through a unique, highly efficient fermentation process that produces both amorphous and semi-crystalline PHAs. These PHAs are certified biobased, compostable in home and commercial composting conditions, and biodegradable in marine and soil environments, and do not create persistent microplastics. CJ Biomaterials partners with brands across packaging, consumer goods, food service, nonwovens, and other industries to develop new materials and applications that reduce environmental impact while meeting rigorous performance standards. With headquarters in Seoul, Korea; offices in Woburn, MA, USA, and Frankfurt, Germany; and manufacturing facilities strategically positioned to serve global markets; CJ Biomaterials is committed to scaling sustainable material solutions that accelerate the transition to a circular bioeconomy. To learn more about CJ Biomaterials visit cjbiomaterials.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95ac6d25-68b3-48bc-8d60-5e01fc13c933