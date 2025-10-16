CJ Biomaterials Introduces New PHACT™ PHA Masterbatch for Safer, Stronger, Softer, Home Compostable Spunbond Nonwovens and Staple Fiber

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CJ Biomaterials, Inc, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has introduced PHACT™ MA1350Q, a new PHA masterbatch specifically designed for staple fiber and spunbond nonwoven applications. Part of the company’s PHACT™ PHA product line, PHACT™ MA1350Q delivers a unique combination of strength, softness, and stability that elevates the performance of compostable nonwovens used in wipes, diapers, hygiene, and other products.

PHACT™ MA1350Q is composed of 45% of CJ Biomaterials amorphous PHA product (aPHA - PHACT™ A1000P) and 55% polylactic acid (PLA) by weight. PHACT™ A1000P, developed by CJ Biomaterials, is a unique, soft, rubbery, and biobased material that is certified by BPI for commercial compostability and TÜV AUSTRIA for OK compost HOME. When combined at a range of loadings with PLA for spunbond nonwovens, PHACT™ MA1350Q improves softness, flexibility, and tensile strength compared to PLA alone and broadens the process window and compostability of PLA-based nonwovens.

“With PHACT™ MA1350Q, we have created a solution that makes it easier for converters to incorporate amorphous PHA at the exact levels they need,” said Jerri DiRenzo, Senior Director of Applications and Development at CJ Biomaterials. “This flexibility allows converters to tailor their blends to meet their specific performance and compostability requirements.”

PHACT™ MA1350Q can be used directly or added during the conversion of PLA-based nonwovens and fibers. In addition to the enhanced performance characteristics, this masterbatch offers best-in-class sustainability attributes including:

Faster composting rate compared to PLA alone

Certified OK compost HOME by TÜV AUSTRIA and commercially compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI)

Safe, clean, and non-toxic biomaterials

Does not create persistent microplastics

Certified 100% biobased carbon content from renewable feedstocks, for a low carbon footprint





Visit our products page to learn more about PHACT™ MA1350Q: https://cjbiomaterials.com/masterbatches/

To request samples of PHACT™ MA1350Q to incorporate into your nonwoven solutions, contact us at cjbiomaterials.com/contact, and follow CJ Biomaterials on LinkedIn.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of global lifestyle company CJ CheilJedang, is a leading manufacturer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers. The company’s proprietary PHACT™ PHA technology transforms carbon dioxide sequestered in plant sugars into innovative biopolymers through a unique, highly efficient fermentation process that produces both amorphous and semi-crystalline PHAs. These PHAs are certified biobased, compostable in home and commercial composting conditions, and biodegradable in marine and soil environments, and do not create persistent microplastics. CJ Biomaterials partners with brands across packaging, consumer goods, food service, nonwovens, and other industries to develop new materials and applications that reduce environmental impact while meeting rigorous performance standards. With headquarters in Seoul, Korea; offices in Woburn, MA, USA, and Frankfurt, Germany; and manufacturing facilities strategically positioned to serve global markets; CJ Biomaterials is committed to scaling sustainable material solutions that accelerate the transition to a circular bioeconomy. To learn more about CJ Biomaterials visit cjbiomaterials.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d07949a-92e2-4a35-b965-7e22ca0c3335

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf52beb4-c8dc-4c18-b8d8-6325c25aedae