Car Sharing Telematics Market to Worth USD 854.01 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global car sharing telematics market size was recorded at USD 348.55 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 854.01 billion in 2034, as per findings from a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The car sharing telematics market has been growing in recent periods due to rising demand for cost-effective, convenient, and eco-friendly urban mobility solutions enabled by connected vehicle technologies.

Key Highlights of the Car Sharing Telematics Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the portable car sharing telematics market, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By components, the engine interface segment led the car sharing telematics market, whereas the GPS receiver is expected to grow in the foreseeable period

By service, the navigation segment led the sharing telematics market .

. By Form, the integrated segment led the sharing telematics market.

Market Overview

The car sharing telematics market involves the integration of connected vehicle technologies, GPS tracking, and data analytics to optimize fleet management, enhance user experience, and improve operational efficiency. Innovations in IoT and AI are making car sharing services smarter, safer, and more effective globally, while growing urbanization, the need for shared mobility, and the need to reduce carbon emissions are driving adoption.

Car Sharing Telematics Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: Telematics allows car sharing providers to monitor vehicles in real time, plan optimal routes, and perform predictive maintenance. By increasing convenience and service dependability, these upgrades draw more users to shared mobility services.

Sustainability Trends: Telematics decreases carbon emissions and idle time by integrating electric vehicles and optimizing vehicle usage. This promotes cleaner urban transportation options and advances global sustainability goals.

Global Expansion: North America and the Asia Pacific are key markets, with urbanization and increasing demand for shared mobility driving growth. Emerging regions are also seeing more adoption due to affordable and flexible mobility needs.

Startup Ecosystem: Innovative startups like Vulog, Ridecell, and INVERS are introducing advanced fleet management and connected vehicle platforms. These startups are shaping the future of car sharing by offering scalable, technology-driven solutions.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Urbanization

The need for practical and affordable shared mobility solutions is growing as cities populations get denser. Because of the strain that this urban growth is placing on the current transportation infrastructure, shared car services are a viable substitute. Additionally, app-based mobility solutions are preferred over private vehicle ownership by younger urban populations.

Restraint

Technical Challenges

It can be difficult to integrate telematics with current car fleets and guarantee system dependability. Software bugs and compatibility problems can cause operations to be disrupted and maintenance expenses to rise. Effective management of sophisticated telematics systems also necessitates ongoing technical assistance and staff training.

Opportunity

Fleet Optimization Services

With telematics, fleet managers can keep an eye on driver behavior, fuel consumption, and vehicle health. New revenue streams can be created by providing these insights as a service to corporate fleets or other mobility providers. Predictive maintenance and analytics services also help reduce operational costs and enhance fleet longevity.

More Insights of Towards Automotive:

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the car sharing telematics market in 2024, because of the government's strong support for shared mobility solutions, the growing number of smart city initiatives, and the rate of urbanization. Due to growing environmental concerns, worsening traffic, and large investments in digital infrastructure, the region has witnessed a notable uptake of connected cars and telematics platforms.

The India Car Sharing Telematics Market Trend

The car sharing telematics market in India is growing rapidly, powered by growing shared mobility services and the use of connected car technologies. Telematics adoption is being driven by fleet operators need for real time tracking remote diagnostics and improved user experiences at the same time the market’s future is being shaped by developments in connectivity and data analytics.

North America emerged as the fastest-growing market driven by advanced telematics infrastructure, high consumer awareness of shared mobility, and technological integration of IoT and AI in automobiles. Mobility as a service solutions and real-time vehicle tracking have seen significant investments in the region, and policies encouraging environmentally friendly urban transportation have sped up adoption.

The U.S. Car Sharing Telematics Market Trends

The car sharing telematics market in the U.S. is expanding steadily, fueled by the growth of shared mobility services and connected cars. Fleet operators are being encouraged to implement telematics solutions by the growing demand for real time tracking remote diagnostics and enhanced user experiences the markets development is being shaped by developments in connectivity and data analytics.

Segmental Analysis

By Components

Engine interface segment dominated the market due to its essential role in tracking vehicle performance, improving fuel economy, and guaranteeing real-time data exchange between automobiles and telematics systems. Due to its widespread use by fleet managers and car-sharing service providers seeking to streamline operations, lower maintenance costs, and enhance overall vehicle performance, this market has benefited.

GPS receiver segment is the fastest growing due to the growing need for shared mobility services that provide accurate navigation, real-time location tracking, and route optimization. A major factor driving market growth is the increasing integration of GPS with AI-driven analytics and cloud-based platforms, which has improved customer experience, increased operational efficiency, and decreased operational downtime.

By Service

Navigation segment dominated the market because it is essential to facilitating effective route planning, cutting down on travel time, and improving the user experience for car-sharing services. Because smartphone-based navigation is so widely used along with real-time traffic updates and predictive routing, this service is crucial for car-sharing telematics providers.

By Form

Integrated form of car sharing telematics dominates the market because it incorporates analytics software and hardware into a single platform to provide end-to-end solutions. Fleet operators and shared mobility companies favor an integrated system for effective management and lower operating costs because it enables smooth vehicle tracking, real-time monitoring, and sophisticated analytics.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, Zoomcar launched a chauffeur-driven cab rental service in Bengaluru, expanding beyond its traditional self-drive platform to tap into the larger transportation market.

In November 2024, Vulog launched an end-to-end car-sharing management solution tailored for electric vehicles, integrating telematics for efficient fleet operations.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the Car Sharing Telematics Market designed specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. Towards Automotive dashboard offers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise market analysis, regional share breakdowns, comprehensive company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive benchmarking, this all-in-one platform is your strategic gateway to smarter, data-driven decisions.

Car Sharing Telematics Market Top Companies

INVERS GmbH

Convadis AG

MoC Sharing

Ridecell, Inc.

Vulog

Continental Aftermarket and Services

Octo Group S.p.A

Geotab Inc.

Targa Telematics

Fleetster

OpenFleet

Mobility Tech Green

Car Sharing Telematics Market Segmentations

By Component

GPS receiver

Software

Accelerometer

Engine interface

Sim card

Others

By Service

Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)

Emergency

Navigation

Diagnostics

Billing

Assistance & Access

Fleet Management

Others

By Form

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated



By Business Model

Subscription-based Model

Corporate Fleet Management

Pay-per-use Model

Partnerships with OEMs

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



