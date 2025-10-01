Healthcare Cyber Security Market Size Expected to Reach USD 112.6 Billion at 18.54% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare cyber security market size was valued at USD 20.56 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 112.6 billion by 2034, rising at a 18.54% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth and demand for the market are driven by the rising cyberattacks and stringent government regulations like HIPAA, as well as the increasing value of sensitive patient data, which fuels the growth.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the healthcare cyber security market share by 40% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By type, the antivirus and antimalware segment held the largest market revenue share in 2024.

By type, the intrusion detection system/ Intrusion prevention system segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By type of threat, the malware segment dominated the market in 2024.

By type of threat, the advanced persistent threat segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By end-use, the hospitals segment led the market in 2024.

By end-use, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview & Potential

Healthcare cybersecurity refers to the protection of electronic health data and digital systems from unauthorized access, breaches, and cyber threats, ensuring patient privacy, data integrity, and system security. Innovation is significantly transforming the healthcare cybersecurity market by introducing advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and blockchain to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats more efficiently.

These innovations enhance real-time threat monitoring, automate response systems, and secure sensitive patient data. As healthcare systems become more digital and interconnected, innovative solutions are crucial for safeguarding electronic health records, ensuring regulatory compliance, and maintaining patient trust in an increasingly complex cybersecurity environment.

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 24.39 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 112.6 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 18.54 % Leading Region North America share by 40% Market Segmentation By Type, By Type of Threat, By End-use, By Regions Top Key Players Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM, Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, McAfee, LLC., Intel Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Imperva; Fortinet, Inc., Medigate (Claroty)

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Healthcare Cyber Security Market?

The main factors driving growth in the healthcare cybersecurity market include the rising number and complexity of cyber threats, especially phishing attacks, greater use of digital health tools and mobile devices, increasing concerns over patient privacy and data security, and the need to adhere to strict data protection laws like HIPAA.

Healthcare organizations are targeted by cybercriminals because of the valuable and sensitive nature of patient data, which has led to more cyberattacks and data breaches. The high value of medical data for criminals and the substantial costs associated with breaches further boost demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Healthcare Cyber Security Market?

Increasing Cyberattacks and Data Breaches:

The healthcare sector is a prime target, with a record number of major breaches exposing millions of patient records and highlighting the high-value nature of healthcare data.



Growth of Connected Devices:

The increased use of IoT devices and the integration of 5G technology create more potential vulnerabilities, driving the demand for robust cybersecurity solutions.



Cloud Adoption:

The shift to digital records and cloud-based infrastructure necessitates advanced cloud security solutions to protect sensitive patient information.



Focus on Regulatory Compliance:

Regulations like HIPAA necessitate strong security measures to protect patient data, fostering market growth.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Healthcare Cyber Security Market?

Key challenges in the healthcare cybersecurity sector encompass surging cyber threats such as ransomware and phishing, widespread legacy systems and insecure IoT devices, vulnerabilities linked to third-party vendors and supply chains, navigating intricate regulatory requirements, and the growing risk of insider threats. Additionally, the adoption of AI and cloud technologies brings new security vulnerabilities and privacy issues, while healthcare organizations often struggle with limited budgets and maintaining staff awareness.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Healthcare Cyber Security Market in 2024?

North America dominated the healthcare cyber security market share by 40% in 2024the growth is supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high levels of digital adoption, and stringent data privacy regulations such as HIPAA. Hospitals, clinics, and pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and Canada are prioritizing investments in IDS/IPS, antivirus solutions, and AI-based threat detection systems. The region faces frequent ransomware and APT attacks, which have intensified the need for multi-layered defense mechanisms. Strong collaboration between government bodies, healthcare providers, and cybersecurity firms further boosts market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Healthcare Cyber Security Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in healthcare cybersecurity adoption, fueled by rising digitalization of hospitals, adoption of telemedicine, and expansion of pharmaceutical R&D. Governments are strengthening data protection laws, further driving cybersecurity adoption. The growing use of cloud-based platforms, connected devices, and healthcare IoT in the region presents significant opportunities for advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Segmental Insights

By type,

The antivirus and antimalware segment held the largest market revenue share in 2024. Antivirus and antimalware solutions form a core component of healthcare cybersecurity, safeguarding sensitive patient data and hospital IT systems against viruses, ransomware, and phishing attacks. With rising digitization and adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), healthcare providers are increasingly investing in advanced antivirus platforms that provide real-time protection, automated updates, and endpoint security. These tools are widely used across hospitals, clinics, and research facilities to mitigate cyber risks, maintain compliance with data protection regulations, and build trust in digital healthcare ecosystems.

The intrusion detection system/ Intrusion prevention system segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. IDS and IPS solutions are critical for proactive monitoring and prevention of network-based cyberattacks in healthcare. They identify malicious activities, detect anomalies, and automatically block threats before they compromise sensitive systems such as hospital databases or pharmaceutical R&D platforms. These solutions are often integrated with firewalls and SIEM systems, offering real-time visibility, faster response, and enhanced protection of healthcare infrastructure.

By type of threat,

The malware segment dominated the market in 2024. Malware remains one of the most prevalent threats in healthcare cybersecurity, targeting hospital networks, connected medical devices, and digital patient records. Attacks often result in data theft, disruption of healthcare services, and financial losses. Healthcare providers are deploying endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools, email security systems, and AI-powered malware defense solutions to combat these threats. The increasing sophistication of ransomware attacks has further emphasized the need for multi-layered malware protection strategies across the healthcare industry.

The advanced persistent threat segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the market during the studied years. APTs represent highly targeted, long-term cyberattacks often backed by organized cybercriminal groups or state-sponsored actors. In healthcare, APTs typically aim to exfiltrate sensitive patient data, clinical research, or intellectual property from pharmaceutical companies. Healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in continuous monitoring and AI-driven solutions to detect and neutralize APTs, ensuring the security of critical operations and data assets.

By end-use,

The hospitals segment led the market in 2024. Hospitals are at the forefront of adopting cybersecurity solutions, driven by the critical need to protect electronic health records, connected medical devices, and patient monitoring systems. Increasing cyberattacks on healthcare facilities have accelerated investments in endpoint security, IDS/IPS, and secure cloud platforms. Hospitals also face strict compliance requirements, such as HIPAA, which mandate robust cybersecurity measures. With the growing digitalization of patient services, cybersecurity solutions are integral to ensuring operational continuity, patient safety, and the protection of sensitive healthcare data.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Pharmaceutical companies represent a high-value target for cybercriminals due to their intellectual property, clinical trial data, and supply chain information. The rise of digital platforms for R&D, manufacturing, and distribution has created new vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity investments in this segment focus on data encryption, advanced threat intelligence, and network security frameworks. Protecting sensitive research data and ensuring secure collaboration across global partners are key priorities. This has led to growing adoption of AI-enabled security solutions and cloud-based monitoring systems.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Microsoft launched the Cybersecurity for Rural Hospitals program, aiming to support healthcare facilities serving over 60 million people in rural areas across the U.S. This initiative addresses the specific cybersecurity challenges these hospitals face by offering tailored support, including free and affordable tech services to strengthen their digital security infrastructure.

In March 2024, Claroty introduced an Advanced Anomaly Threat Detection Module for its Medigate Platform to strengthen cybersecurity in healthcare settings. This new feature offers clinically-aware threat detection to help identify and prioritize risks affecting medical devices, IoT systems, and building management infrastructure.

Key Players List

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM

Marubeni Information Systems Co., Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

McAfee, LLC.

Intel Corporation

AO Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Imperva; Fortinet, Inc.

Medigate (Claroty)

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Solutions Identity and Access Management Risk and Compliance Management Antivirus and Antimalware DDoS Mitigation Security Information and Event Management Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System Others

Services



By Type of Threat

Malware

DDoS

Advanced Persistent Threat

Spyware

Lost or Stolen Devices

Others

By End-use

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Payers

Hospitals

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

