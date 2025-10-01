Discover Purpose-Driven Leadership at Impact 2025

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a culture that is at odds with Christian values, today’s marketplace is in urgent need of professionals who boldly lead for Christ.

With the theme “Leading for Christ in the Marketplace,” the Impact 2025 business conference, hosted by the Robert W. Plaster School of Business at Cedarville University, will integrate Christian values with professional vision, redefining leadership in the workplace in the process. The two-day conference will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 22-23, in the Scharnberg Business and Communication Center at Cedarville University.

“We are striving for Impact 2025 to be a conference that encourages business professionals and equips leaders to serve more effectively in the marketplace,” said Dr. Jeff Haymond, dean of the Robert W. Plaster School of Business.

Cedarville University, in partnership with the Christian Business Fellowship, has curated a lineup of business and academic leaders for this year’s event, including Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colorado. Phillips became nationally known after his involvement in a high-profile 2018 U.S. Supreme Court case centered around religious liberty in the workplace. Jake Warner, senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom’s Appellate Team and part of the litigation team for the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Elenis case, will speak alongside Phillips.

Deborah Dishong, chief financial officer of Vinmar Group — a global plastics and chemical distribution company with $4 billion in annual revenue — will also be speaking on biblical leadership. With more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership, Dishong is recognized by her values-driven approach and commitment to leading for Christ in the marketplace.

Impact 2025 aims to inspire attendees to lead with purpose, steward their business platforms for God’s glory and make a lasting difference as servant leaders.

“I hope attendees are reaffirmed in knowing their business vocation has eternal significance in God’s economy and empowered by a network of life-minded believers,” said Haymond.

Written by Jordan Foley

