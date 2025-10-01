Navicore Solutions supports consumers as new credit scoring rules allow Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment histories to impact credit scores

MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navicore Solutions, a leading national nonprofit credit counseling agency, is urging consumers to take action as FICO prepares to launch new scoring models that will include Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) data for the first time. These scores are expected to be available to lenders starting in fall 2025, marking a significant change in how creditworthiness is measured.

BNPL programs such as Affirm, Klarna, and Afterpay have grown rapidly in popularity, particularly among younger consumers and those with limited credit history. Until now, most BNPL activity went unreported to credit bureaus, meaning that late or missed payments rarely affected a person’s credit score. With the introduction of these new models, BNPL repayment behavior, both positive and negative, will start shaping credit profiles.

“These changes can give responsible Buy Now, Pay Later users an opportunity to build their credit history, but they may also pose challenges for those who have difficulty keeping up with payments,” said Diane Gray, Chief Operating Officer at Navicore Solutions. “Our counselors are here to support consumers by reviewing credit reports, clarifying BNPL obligations, and helping create personalized plans to safeguard and improve financial health.”

It is voluntary for BNPL providers to report their data. Affirm and Klarna report some loans to credit bureaus, while others like Afterpay do not, meaning BNPL activity might not immediately appear on every credit report. In addition, lenders will be able to choose whether to use these BNPL-inclusive models, so widespread adoption could take several years. The effect on consumer loan decisions may be gradual.

Consumers with consistent on-time BNPL payments may see modest credit score increases, which can help those with thin credit files build history. However, those with late or missed payments, or juggling multiple BNPL plans, could now see a reduced credit score, impacting their future borrowing opportunities.

These models give lenders more visibility into “phantom debt,” improving underwriting but also highlighting riskier borrowing patterns. “Buy Now, Pay Later is a form of credit and should be managed with the same care as any other credit product,” said Gray. “Our mission is to equip consumers with the knowledge and tools to use these services responsibly, helping them make informed choices and strengthen their credit profile.”

