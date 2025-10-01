Great Plains Communications to Participate in the TMT Finance USA 2025 Conference

Blair, Nebraska, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a leading digital infrastructure provider, today announced that Chief Information Officer, Katie Curtis, will join the Executive Boardroom session “The Agentic Era: How AI Agents Will Reshape the Future of Telecom” at the TMT Finance USA 2025 Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 2:55 p.m. ET.

The session will explore how telecommunications can evolve from traditional OSS/BSS systems to AI-native architectures powered by intelligent, context-aware agents and adaptive workflows. Participants will examine how the industry’s rich data, operational scale and mission-critical infrastructure uniquely position it to benefit from agentic AI. The discussion will also highlight the shift from rigid, manual workflows to intelligent orchestration platforms that allow providers to define goals and guardrails while AI agents handle execution, driving efficiencies in areas like network optimization, customer care, fraud detection and real-time provisioning.

As GPC’s CIO, Curtis oversees strategic planning for technology, infrastructure, information system assets, data management and enterprise security. She has more than a decade of experience serving in Information Technology leadership roles including enterprise IT roadmaps, increasing productivity through automation and translating customer needs into new technology products and services.

Curtis will contribute insights based on her leadership in advancing GPC’s technology strategy including digital transformation, enterprise IT automation and leveraging data to enhance operational agility. Her experience leading technology innovation at scale uniquely positions her to speak to the real-world opportunities and challenges of AI adoption in telecommunications infrastructure.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is a leading privately-owned digital infrastructure provider with a rapidly expanding 19,000+ mile fiber network. Headquartered in Blair, Nebraska, the company brings more than a century of experience delivering reliable, future-ready connectivity. Great Plains Communications serves business, wholesale and residential customers across multiple states with a comprehensive portfolio of fiber-driven services including high-speed internet, managed Ethernet, dark fiber, cloud-based voice and advanced managed services. Learn more at gpcom.com.