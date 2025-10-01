Morgan Stanley’s Rachel Wilson and Axonius CEO Dean Sysman to Headline CTRL/ACT on Proactive Cybersecurity in the AI Era

Keynotes will outline Axonius strategic vision for shifting from reactive response to proactive exposure management, turning visibility into actionability.

Registration is now open for the premier Oct. 22-23 virtual event, focused on turning cybersecurity intelligence into decisive action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the global leader in transforming cybersecurity asset intelligence into actionability, today announced the full speaker and session lineup for Axonius CTRL/ACT , its annual cybersecurity industry conference taking place virtually on Oct. 22-23, 2025.

Axonius CTRL/ACT directly addresses the reality all security professionals face: fragmented environments, rising AI noise, and ever-evolving security threats. It is the premier event for leaders and practitioners determined to shift from reactive firefighting to proactive security strategies that actually work.

Conference agenda highlights include:

Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO of Axonius keynote to outline Axonius’ strategic vision for shifting from reactive response to proactive exposure management, turning visibility into actionability.

to outline Axonius’ strategic vision for shifting from reactive response to proactive exposure management, turning visibility into actionability. A keynote from Rachel Wilson , managing director and head of cybersecurity for Morgan Stanley on the seismic shift to AI-enabled cybercrime and the mandate to move from visibility to action.

, managing director and head of cybersecurity for Morgan Stanley on the seismic shift to AI-enabled cybercrime and the mandate to move from visibility to action. A first look at new Axonius product and technology advancements in artificial intelligence for cybersecurity, asset intelligence, and connected medical devices and cyber physical systems (CPS).

in artificial intelligence for cybersecurity, asset intelligence, and connected medical devices and cyber physical systems (CPS). CISO panel and customer journey sessions featuring leaders from BlueLinx , the City of Los Angeles , NetApp , and Tyson Foods .

featuring leaders from , the , , and . Customer Spotlight with Western Union : A conversation on how the financial services leader is using Axonius and AWS to protect its highly regulated global environment.

: A conversation on how the financial services leader is using Axonius and to protect its highly regulated global environment. Fireside chat with Brendan Hunt , co-creator and star of “Ted Lasso,” on the power of teamwork, belief, and finding truth in a complex world.

, co-creator and star of “Ted Lasso,” on the power of teamwork, belief, and finding truth in a complex world. Conversation on proactive security in the age of AI with Forrester Group , senior analyst Erik Nost.

with , senior analyst Erik Nost. Technical sessions and real-world discussions on continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Exposure Assessment Platform (EAP) requirements, medical device security, actionability self-assessment, and how to securely manage non-human identities (NHIs).

“For too long, the cybersecurity industry has equated visibility with security,” said Joe Diamond, president of Axonius. “Seeing a problem isn’t the same as solving it. The real, and often unaddressed, challenge for every security team is moving from discovery to decisive action. We created the Axonius CTRL/ACT conference to close that gap, bringing together the practitioners and leaders who are successfully turning intelligence into tangible outcomes.”

Axonius CTRL/ACT is a complimentary virtual event designed for cybersecurity, IT, and risk professionals seeking to implement proactive, actionable strategies. For the full agenda and to secure your spot, visit Axonius CTRL/ACT Registration . Attendees are eligible to earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

About Axonius:

Axonius transforms cyber asset intelligence into actionability. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence.

Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Bring truth to action with Axonius. Learn more at www.axonius.com .