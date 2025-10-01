Unstoppable Domains and Smobler Announce .SuperNOVA: A New Digital Identity for a Global Festival of Collaboration

Singapore, Singapore, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, an ICANN-accredited registrar and leader in Web3 digital identity with over 4.5 million domains registered, today announced a strategic partnership with Smobler, the organization behind the world-class NOVA event. Together, they are launching .SuperNOVA, a new top-level domain that celebrates collaboration across companies, communities, and technologies globally.





Just as a nova is a celestial event where a star suddenly becomes much brighter, appearing as a newly visible star, .SuperNOVA is designed to spotlight the brilliance of collaboration — among companies, among people, and among technologies like AI and Web3.

CEO & Founder Loretta Chen has been recognized as a trailblazing technopreneur, winning accolades from UBS, AWS, Vogue and Forbes. She was selected for the inaugural Meta Llama APAC Incubator, NVIDIA Inception program as well as INSEAD’s latest AI Venture Lab, “NOVA has always been about connection — people with people, culture with technology, and communities with opportunities. Through this collaboration with Unstoppable Domains, we are extending that mission into the digital realm with .SuperNOVA, giving our community a permanent place to innovate, shine and thrive.”

Born in 2023 as an official side event during TOKEN2049 Singapore, NOVA has since expanded into a global festival experience, from SXSW in Austin, Texas to Honolulu Tech Week in Hawaii. Each edition brings together communities across crypto, Web3, arts, culture, and technology, blending in-real-life (IRL) gatherings with metaverse activations to foster new forms of collaboration.

NOVA has hosted world-class partners and participants, from cultural icons Champ Medici and Agoria, to industry leaders such as Animoca Brands, AWS, PwC, among others. Past editions have also featured cultural showcases such as Singapore artist y/x’s “Light and Brilliance” exhibition commemorating Lee Kuan Yew’s centenary, and Cobbleland: Austin, a metaverse experience launched with the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce.

The introduction of .SuperNOVA marks a new chapter in this journey, giving communities and creators a powerful way to own their presence across both Web2 and Web3. Just as NOVA brings people together through festivals, .SuperNOVA provides a unifying digital address where innovation, creativity, and collaboration can live online.

“.SuperNOVA is more than a TLD. It’s a digital home for one of the world’s most unique cultural and technology festivals,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer at Unstoppable Domains. “Together with NOVA, we are proud to provide the infrastructure that allows communities to truly own their identity in the blockchain world.”

This year, NOVA returns to Singapore as a milestone celebration of the nation’s 60th anniversary. Proudly presented by the New York Stock Exchange, in collaboration with Gemini, Nifty Gateway Studio, Skadden, Michigan Ross Executive Education, and Skypoly, the event will welcome over 120 invited guests — an esteemed mix of C-suite executives, founders, investors, and industry leaders — highlighting the convergence of heritage and innovation in emerging technology, digital asset and institutional regulators.

.SuperNOVA is live now at Unstoppable Domains. Early registrants can secure premium names from https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/supernova/ .

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.5 million registered domains.

About NOVA

NOVA is a bi-annual festival uniting global institutions, frontier technologists, innovative creatives, and future-forward investors within Smobler’s ecosystem to spark bold conversations at the intersection of culture and technology.

NOVA debuted in 2023 as an official side event at TOKEN2049 Singapore. Since then, it has been brought to SXSW in Austin, Texas, and will continue to collaborate with various festivals and conferences focused on technology, arts, culture, and community.

This year’s edition is presented by the New York Stock Exchange, in collaboration with Gemini, Nifty Gateway Studio, Skadden, Michigan Ross Executive Education, and SkyPoly, cementing Smobler’s role as a connector between Wall Street, Main Street, academia, the region’s innovation ecosystem and Singapore where Smobler is headquartered.

About Smobler

Smobler is a next-gen game studio and frontier tech builder at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and immersive storytelling. A portfolio company of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox, and Brinc—and backed by Enterprise Singapore and IMDA—Smobler is also part of the inaugural Meta Llama APAC Incubator, INSEAD AI Venture Lab and the NVIDIA Inception program to build AI for real-world impact. One of its ventures include an AI generative FoodTech platform with Wahiawā VAPDC (Hawaii) to support global food entrepreneurs. .

Smobler has worked with international leaders like Airbus, BMW, Vogue, DBS, Mahindra, NYSE, Gemini, and Nifty Gateway Studio, while pioneering purpose-driven projects—from the first Teletubbies game in The Sandbox and Bhutan’s national metaverse (Bhutanverse), to GameFi IPs like 3VEREST and Sephia, cross-chain worlds with Cardano and Polygon, and the world’s first disability-led accessibility park. It also created NOVA, an in-person festival suturing Web2 and Web3 celebrities, C-suites, corporations and communities in celebration of the future of decentralized creativity.

Named a top global startup at SelectUSA, Inventures Canada, and VIVATech Paris, Smobler is a proud alumnus of the ScaleUp inBrazil program, Block 71 and Plug and Play’s Global Innovation Alliance. CEO & Founder Dr. Loretta Chen has been recognized as a trailblazing technopreneur, winning accolades from UBS, AWS, and Forbes as one of the world’s top female founders.



