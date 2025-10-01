USGBC Fact Sheet Offers Evidence-Based Strategies for Improving School Indoor

Riverdale, NJ, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration, highlights the release of a new fact sheet developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and ASHRAE. The resource offers schools clear, practical guidance for upgrading HVAC filtration systems and tackling pressing indoor air quality challenges. Designed to support healthier learning environments, it delivers evidence-based strategies to help administrators protect both students and staff through smarter, more effective filtration practices.

The fact sheet, part of the "School Indoor Air Quality Fact Sheets" series, was developed in partnership with Flu Lab, ASHRAE, and leading air filtration experts from companies and educational institutions across the field, including Camfil’s Mark Davidson. It specifically targets the widespread misconceptions about high-efficiency filters while providing actionable guidance for school administrators evaluating filtration upgrades.

"Proper air filtration and well-planned ventilation reduce respiratory illnesses, which can impair a student’s cognitive function. Additionally, these same strategies help schools operate more safely during wildfire events," says Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil. "The challenge isn't whether to upgrade; it's knowing which filters work best for your specific system without overwhelming your equipment."

The publication addresses the persistent myth that MERV 13 filters automatically create excessive pressure drop in HVAC systems. Research has shown that well-designed MERV 13 filters can operate in the same range of pressure levels as basic MERV 8 filters while providing superior protection against airborne contaminants. The fact sheet demonstrates that construction methods, filter depth, and media design influence pressure drop more than efficiency ratings alone.

The fact sheet also reveals that MERV 13 filters remove approximately 77% of particles in the size range of typical infectious aerosols, while MERV 16 filters achieve 95% removal efficiency. For wildfire smoke particles, which present unique challenges due to their smaller size, MERV 13 filters remove approximately 69% of particles, while MERV 16 achieves 96% removal efficiency.

Experts further stress the importance of regular system evaluation and maintenance tracking at the district level. Recommendations include inspecting HVAC system filters quarterly, tracking filter locations and MERV ratings, documenting system pressure drop capabilities, and working with qualified professionals to evaluate upgrade options specific to local equipment and air quality challenges.

For more in-depth insights—including charts, diagrams, and expert breakdowns of MERV efficiency, pressure drop myths, and wildfire smoke filtration — explore the full fact sheet and supporting guidance from Camfil. The article is a quick, practical read for anyone looking to make smarter, healthier air quality upgrades in schools.





