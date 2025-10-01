Amplify ETFs Spotlights HACK, the First Cybersecurity ETF, During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a global initiative to spotlight digital security. Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, is marking the occasion by spotlighting HACK, the first-to-market cybersecurity ETF, which provides investors a way to participate in the fast-growing cybersecurity sector.1

Projected at $454 billion in 2025, the global cybersecurity market is expected to hit over $1 trillion by 2031, expanding at nearly a 15% CAGR.2 Government spending reflects the same trend with the overall U.S. Department of Defense proposed budget growing 3.2% for 2024 vs. 2023, while cyber spending jumped more than 15% as part of that request.3

“Cybersecurity is a critical priority for organizations and governments around the world,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “As threats escalate in scale and sophistication, HACK gives investors a direct way to participate in the growth of leading companies providing essential protection and defense.”

Since its November 2014 inception, HACK has delivered 246.20% cumulative performance and 16.65% year-to-date returns (as of 9/30/2025; click here for Standardized Performance). HACK has grown to more than $2.3 billion in assets under management, with its top holdings including Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Cloudflare Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, CyberArk Software Ltd, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Zscaler Inc, and F5 Inc. (as of 9/30/25; holdings subject to change).

This month underscores the growing relevance of cybersecurity as both a global priority and an investment theme. Amplify ETFs will mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a series of marketing activations designed to spotlight HACK, including videos, social media campaigns, and a Nasdaq Tower placement in New York’s Times Square. In addition, CEO Christian Magoon will speak at the Nasdaq Digital Symposium on October 23 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

For more information about the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF, visit AmplifyETFs.com/HACK .

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For most recent month-end performance, visit Amplifyetfs.com. Extraordinary performance is attributable in part to unusually favorable market conditions and may not be repeated or consistently achieved in the future.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The fund is concentrated in technology-related companies that face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Such companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. The products of such companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological developments, frequent new product introduction, unpredictable changes in growth rates, competition for the services of qualified personnel, and competition from foreign competitors with lower production costs. Technology companies are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights. The loss or impairment of these rights may adversely affect the profitability of these companies.

Investments in foreign securities involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility and differences in accounting methods. The Funds are non-diversified, meaning they may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Investments in smaller companies tend to have limited liquidity and greater price volatility than large-capitalization companies.

The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index.

