October Oasis: Savour Culinary Delights and Island Charm in The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the fall equinox has passed and hues of amber, rich yellows and earthy browns begin settling in, The Bahamas invites travelers to swap the chilly days ahead for its sun-kissed shores and vibrant island energy. From the dazzling Bahamas Culinary and Arts Festival at Baha Mar to the blush-pink beaches of Harbour Island, October in this tropical paradise is a feast for the senses. Whether you ’are drawn to world-class cuisine, lively cultural events, or tranquil escapes, The Bahamas promises a getaway that lingers in your heart.



Discover the latest travel updates, must-see events, exclusive offers and a celebration of the 2025 Bahamas Travel and Sustainability Awards winners, showcasing the islands’ dedication to excellence and eco-conscious tourism below.

More Ways to Reach Paradise: Expanded Air Connectivity

Upcoming Events

, Baha Mar – Throughout November 2025: Elite college basketball players compete in this high-energy series, perfect for sports fans. Governor’s Harbour Homecoming, Eleuthera – 5 – 9 Nov. 2025: Celebrate Bahamian culture with live music, local cuisine and community festivities in a charming setting.

Honouring Excellence: 2025 Bahamas Travel and Sustainability Awards





The Caribbean Journal’s 2025 Bahamas Travel and Sustainability Awards honoured Bahamian leaders and initiatives across 24 categories. With 11.22 million visitors in 2024, these awards, voted on by visitors, professionals and locals, celebrate sustainable tourism and excellence.

2025 Winners Include:

Autumnal Promotions and Offers

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Atlantis Paradise Island - Save up to 35% on fall 2025 stays at this award-winning resort when booking by 5 Oct. Stays are valid through November 2025.

Valentines Resort & Marina - The Fall into Romance Package offers an exclusive 3-night stay, a bottle of champagne and sweet surprise on the night of your arrival for bookings available now through the end of the year.

Small Hope Bay Lodge – Repeat guests can enjoy 5% off when booking stays of 4 – 6 nights, or 10% off 7 or more nights.

Graycliff – The Graycliff Fall Getaway Sale offers 30% off for a minimum 3-night stay with code GFAL25. This package is valid for travel and when booking now through 19 Dec. 2025, HERE.

Island Focus: Harbour Island

Harbour Island weaves a spell with its iconic pink sand beaches, stretching three miles along turquoise waters, and a laid-back charm that feels like a step back in time. This 3.2-mile-long Out Island hums with Bahamian spirit, from the vibrant Junkanoo parades on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to the warm hospitality of locals sharing stories through the People-to-People Programme. Savour fresh lobster, conch fritters and Eleuthera-grown sugarloaf pineapples, or wander historic Dunmore Town, one of the oldest settlements in The Bahamas, where colourful cottages and golf cart-lined streets invite exploration.

Dive into crystal-clear waters for snorkelling, boating or shark swimming, or stroll through local art galleries and craft markets highlighting vibrant Bahamian creativity. Stay in boutique retreats like Coral Sands Hotel or luxurious villas at The Dunmore, each blending seamlessly with the island’s serene vibe. October’s mild weather and quieter pace make it ideal for basking in the island’s award-winning beaches and cultural richness, offering a perfect balance of relaxation and adventure.

Don’t miss the vibrant events, award-winning destinations, and exclusive deals awaiting you in The Bahamas this October. For more information, visit www.bahamas.com.

