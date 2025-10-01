LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group today released a vision statement from Founder & CEO Dan Herbatschek , based on the tech firm’s recent research, outlining how artificial intelligence will transform every profit center and customer touchpoint at U.S. retail automotive dealerships over the next three years. Herbatschek —an applied mathematician and product leader who founded Ramsey Theory Group in 2017—said AI-native workflows will compress sales cycle times, raise F&I attachment, harden compliance, and shift stores toward durable, data-driven customer lifetime value.

“Dealerships aren’t just adding AI to old processes—they’re rebuilding around it,” said Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “From the first digital interaction to F&I e-contracting and service retention, AI will shorten decisions from hours to minutes, flag risk before it becomes liability, and personalize every conversation at scale. Stores that adopt AI-native workflows will see fewer rewrites, higher back-end, and happier customers.”

Here are the top ways Herbatschek’s research shows AI is likely to reshape U.S. retail automotive dealerships over the next 3 years:

1. AI-Driven Business Automation and “Copilot” Workflows

What will change

Routine tasks (data entry, document prep, lead follow-up, credit approvals) will increasingly be automated or semi-automated, freeing human staff to focus on high-value activities.

AI copilots will assist sales, F&I, BDC, and service staff by surfacing next-best actions, identifying risk (e.g. credit or compliance), and guiding conversations in real time.

Integrated AI agents will coordinate across dealership systems (CRM, DMS, inventory, finance) so handoffs between departments become seamless and less error-prone.





Why this matters

Increases throughput: fewer bottlenecks in the deal delivery cycle, faster closing, reduced rewrite rates.

Scales even with staffing constraints, making operations more resilient in tight labor markets.

Better, more consistent execution of best practices, especially for newer or less-experienced staff.





Risks & enablers

Data quality, integration, and system compatibility will be major hurdles.

Staff adoption and trust in AI suggestions is critical; dealers must design oversight and controls.

Regulatory oversight (especially in F&I and credit) will require that AI decisions be auditable and explainable.





2. Predictive & Dynamic Inventory, Pricing, and Demand Management

What will change

AI models will predict sales demand at the level of trims, colors, options, and geographic markets—helping dealers stock what will actually sell and avoid dead inventory.

Real-time pricing engines will adjust suggested retail prices, markdowns, incentives, and trade-in valuations based on market conditions, competitor moves, inventory age, and demand elasticity.

AI will also help detect risk signals (slow-movers, aging stock) earlier and trigger tactical actions like price drops, transfers, or marketing pushes.





Why this matters

Inventory is a major cost center for dealers—better matching of supply and demand minimizes carrying costs, interest, and exposure to markdowns.

Pricing and incentive strategies that adapt dynamically can improve margins while reducing reliance on blanket discounts.

Dealers that get this right will gain a competitive edge in sales velocity and profitability.





Evidence & signal

LotLinx predicts that AI/ML in 2025 will optimize inventory and manage carryover risk.

that AI/ML in 2025 will optimize inventory and manage carryover risk. Baker Tilly notes that AI can forecast not only what a customer might buy next, but align stocking decisions.





3.Hyper-personalized Sales & Retention Journeys (Customer Lifecycle Intelligence)

What will change

Dealers will shift from reactive “when a customer calls” to proactive engagement: predictive models will flag when customers are likely to re-shop, reach trade-in eligibility, or require service.

Every customer interaction—from email, text, or conversational AI—will be personalized based on credit profile, vehicle history, preferences, and behavior signals.

AI-based conversational agents will handle much of the “low friction” interaction (quoting, scheduling, financing options) and escalate to humans only when necessary.





Why this matters

Better retention: by reaching customers before they defect, dealers can keep lifetime value higher.

More efficient touchpoints: resources are focused where they matter most, not wasted on uninterested or low-propensity customers.

Better customer experience: speed, relevance, and friction reduction can differentiate the dealer in a competitive market.





Supporting trends

Cox Automotive’s study shows dealers with chatbots report a 57% improvement in the dealership experience for customers who engage via bot.

shows dealers with chatbots report a 57% improvement in the dealership experience for customers who engage via bot. CBT News observes that dealers are using AI not just for marketing, but for calls, service scheduling, and outbound campaigns.





About Ramsey Theory Group

Based in New York with offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles, Ramsey Theory Group is a research-driven firm focused on advanced mathematical approaches to machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Herbatschek, the company combines rigorous mathematical theory with practical innovation to address the most complex challenges in AI and beyond.