AIAA Announces its Class of 2026 Associate Fellows

RESTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIAA is pleased to announce its newly elected Class of 2026 Associate Fellows. The Institute will formally honor the class at the AIAA Associate Fellows Induction Ceremony and Dinner, Wednesday, 14 January 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando during AIAA SciTech Forum 2026, 12–16 January 2026, Orlando, Florida.

“Congratulations to each member of the Class of 2026 Associate Fellows,” said AIAA President Dan Hastings. “This distinguished group of professionals has performed extraordinary work and advanced the state of science and technology in aeronautics and astronautics. They exemplify a dedication to excellence in their specific technical disciplines. We are proud of their achievements as they shape the future of aerospace.”

The grade of Associate Fellow recognizes individuals “who have accomplished or been in charge of important engineering or scientific work, or who have done original work of outstanding merit, or who have otherwise made outstanding contributions to the arts, sciences, or technology of aeronautics or astronautics.” To be selected as an Associate Fellow an individual must be an AIAA Senior Member in good standing, with at least 12 years of professional experience, and be recommended by three AIAA members.

For more information on the AIAA Honors Program or AIAA Associate Fellows, contact Patricia A. Carr at patriciac@aiaa.org.

Class of 2026 AIAA Associate Fellows

Ajit Achuthan, Clarkson University

Kevin R. Anderson, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Dale C. Arney, NASA Langley Research Center

Dilmurat M. Azimov, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa

Damiano Baccarella, University of Tennessee

Sean Bailey, University of Kentucky

Brent W. Barbee, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / University of Maryland, College Park

Tadas P. Bartkus, Ohio Aerospace Institute

Tahllee Baynard, Lockheed Martin Space

David R. Beering, Intelligent Designs LLC

Kevin D. Bell, The Aerospace Corporation

Mark G. Benton, Sr., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott, Arizona

Reid A. Berdanier, Pennsylvania State University

Robert A. Bettinger, Air Force Institute of Technology

Natasha Bosanac, University of Colorado Boulder

Pablo C. Bueno, Southwest Research Institute

Goutam Chattopadhyay, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

John G. Clark, Lockheed Martin

Cameron W. Coates, Kennesaw State University

Richard K. Cohn, Ursa Major Technologies

Lt. Col. Christopher Coley, United States Air Force

Velibor Ćormarković, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Christopher Courtin, Electra.aero

Beni Cukurel, Technion—Israel Institute of Technology

Daniel R. Cuppoletti, University of Cincinnati

Danielle S. Curcio, RTX

Andrea Da Ronch, University of Southampton

Scott T M Dawson, Illinois Institute of Technology

Jan W. Delfs, German Aerospace Center (DLR)

Edward P. DeMauro, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

Benjamin Dickinson, Air Force Research Laboratory

Con J. Doolan, University of New South Wales

Christopher Brian Dreyer, Colorado School of Mines

Harold Ennulat, Software Engineering Institute

Alper Erturk, Georgia Institute of Technology

Antony D. Evans, Airbus

Nicolas Fezans, German Aerospace Center (DLR)

Matthew L. Fotia, Air Force Research Laboratory

Jacob George, Metrolaser Inc.

Leslie Gertsch, Missouri University of Science and Technology

Ritesh Ghimire, United States Federal Aviation Administration

Keith D. Goodfellow, Aerojet Rocketdyne / L3Harris

Amelia D. Greig, BAE Systems Inc.

Mark Robert Grindle, Systems Enginuity

Peter Hancock, University of Central Florida

Darren John Hartl, Texas A&M University

Liam M. Healy, Naval Research Laboratory

Jesse B. Hoagg, University of Kentucky

Kristin Houston, L3Harris Technologies

Erin Hubbard, NASA Glenn Research Center

Lester A. Ingham, Honda Aircraft Company

Louise Jandura, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Elishka L. Jepson, RTX

Michael Jones, Systems Technology, Inc.

Daewon Kim, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Hyun Jung Kim, KAIST

Michael P. Kinzel, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Julie E. Kleinhenz, NASA Glenn Research Center

Ali R. Kolaini, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Ramesh Kolar, U.S. Army DEVCOM AvMC TDD-A DSE CD&A

Jarret M. Lafleur, Sandia National Laboratories / Ursa Major Technologies

Rhea P. Liem, Imperial College London

Yu Cheng Liu, Tsinghua University

Yang Liu, City College of New York

Francisco Lopez Jimenez, University of Colorado Boulder

Alejandro Lopez Ortega, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Mark H. Lowenberg, University of Bristol

Christopher A. Lupp, Air Force Research Laboratory

Ou Ma, University of Cincinnati

Lori A. Magruder, University of Texas at Austin

Luca Massa, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Ellen Yi Chen Mazumdar, Georgia Institute of Technology

Matthew McCrink, Ohio State University

Matthew McGilvray, University of Oxford

Michael D. McPartland, MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Marcel Milanes, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Michael Z. Miller, Georgia Tech Research Institute

Guy Juan Montoro, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

James D. Moreland, Jr., MEI Innovative Solutions Inc.

Catalin C. Nae, INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research “Elie Carafoli”

Björn Nagel, German Aerospace Center (DLR)

Douglas J. Neill, Computational Engineering Software, LLC

Linda O'Brien, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Mark Olmos, Northrop Grumman Space Systems

Michael Otte, University of Maryland, College Park

Ganesh J. Pai, KBR

Pinaki Pal, Argonne National Laboratory

Amit Pandey, Lockheed Martin Space Systems

Marco Pavone, Stanford University / NVIDIA

Tanya Pemberton, The Aerospace Corporation

Daniel Plakosh, Carnegie Mellon University / Software Engineering Institute

Brent Pomeroy, NASA Langley Research Center

Savio James Poovathingal, University of Kentucky

Russell W. Powers, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

Michael W. Renfro, University of Kentucky

Nilton O. Renno, University of Michigan

Christopher L. Reynolds, Lockheed Martin Space Systems

Daniel R. Richardson, Sandia National Laboratories

James L. Rutledge, Air Force Institute of Technology

Umberto Saetti, University of Maryland, College Park

Marco Sagliano, University of Bologna

Abhishek Saha, University of California, San Diego

Gerald B. Sanders, NASA Johnson Space Center (retired)

Grady Pike Saunders, Amentum Technology, Inc.

Bryan E. Schmidt, Case Western Reserve University

Brandon Sforzo, Argonne National Laboratory

Peter J. Sharer, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Paul Sierpinski, NASA Kennedy Space Center

Rohan Sood, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

Shawn S. Stephens, United States Air Force

James P. Stewart, Electra.aero

Liang Sun, Baylor University

Takao Suzuki, Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Hideyuki Taguchi, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Jimmy C. Tai, Georgia Institute of Technology

Jekan Thangavelautham, University of Arizona

James Chris Thomas, Southwest Research Institute

Christoph Torens, German Aerospace Center (DLR)

Paul J. van Susante, Michigan Technological University

Diane C. Villanueva, The MITRE Corporation

James M. Walton, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics

Alan Weston, Astra

Brian S. Woodard, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Kris Zacny, Honeybee Robotics, a Blue Origin Company

Hossein Zare-Behtash, Emirates Aviation University

Bo Zhang, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Yufei Zhang, Tsinghua University

Liwei Zhang, University of Texas at Arlington

Dianyun Zhang, Purdue University

Wenwen Zhao, Zhejiang University

AIAA Media Contact: Rebecca Gray, RebeccaG@AIAA.org, 804-397-5270

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, and follow AIAA on X/Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.