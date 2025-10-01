AVIDLOVE and Know Your Lemons Foundation Launch Global Three-Month “Pink Care Initiative” for Breast Health Awareness

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie brand AVIDLOVE has officially launched a global three-month campaign in partnership with the internationally recognized breast health charity Know Your Lemons Foundation. Titled “Pink is Our Promise, Love is Our Mission,” the campaign will run from September 1 to December 1, combining fashion and advocacy to promote early detection education and support for women’s health.

Through this collaboration, AVIDLOVE reinforces its commitment to social impact by leveraging its platform to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention. The initiative centers on a meaningful objective: to help women feel informed, empowered, and cared for—both inside and out.





Fashion with Purpose: A Collection that Cares

As part of the “Pink is Our Promise” campaign, AVIDLOVE introduces a limited-edition collaborative collection with the Know Your Lemons Foundation—where intimate apparel becomes a statement of solidarity and care. Designed in signature shades of pink, the collection reflects both the softness of femininity and the strength of collective action.





More than a seasonal release, this special edition represents a meaningful effort to merge style with purpose. With each purchase from the AVIDLOVE × Know Your Lemons series, customers directly contribute to breast health education efforts around the world. 10% of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Know Your Lemons Foundation, supporting their global mission of early detection and awareness.

Every piece in the collection is packaged with intention, including a breast health self-exam guide and a healing affirmation card, making the shopping experience both personal and impactful.

The AVIDLOVE × Know Your Lemons Limited Edition Collection

1. Lace Patchwork Nightdress

Crafted with silky-smooth fabric and delicate floral lace detailing, this romantic nightdress blends softness with elegance. Adjustable straps and flattering cuts are designed to inspire confidence and charm on any special occasion.

2. Pink Lace See-through Pajamas Set

Lightweight and breathable, this mesh lace set offers a sensual, barely-there feel that’s both comfortable and elegant. The sheer design and floral accents are thoughtfully created to help you embrace your beauty with ease.

3. Pink Lace Floral Dress Slip Chemise

Combining lace and satin, this slip chemise is soft against the skin and perfectly stretchy for a comfortable fit. Its deep V-neckline and feminine detailing make it a graceful choice for expressing self-assurance and allure.

4. Pink Lace Y2K Tank Top

This wire-free bralette-style tank top brings together Y2K-inspired design and modern comfort. With delicate lace, adjustable straps, and a stretchy fit, it offers the freedom to move confidently while showcasing a playful, stylish edge.

A Shared Mission: Empowering Women from the Inside Out

The partnership between AVIDLOVE and the Know Your Lemons Foundation is rooted in more than shared values—it’s about taking real, tangible steps to uplift women everywhere. By bringing together the emotional power of fashion and the life-changing impact of health education, this initiative offers more than awareness—it offers agency.

Together, they’re creating space for women to celebrate their bodies, care for their health, and feel seen in every sense of the word.

Looking Ahead: A Celebration of Style, Strength, and Sisterhood

AVIDLOVE is preparing to unveil an exclusive fashion show that promises to be more than just a visual spectacle.

Adding to the excitement, the show will feature a special appearance by international supermodel Coco Rocha. Known for her confident presence on the runway and her voice in championing women’s empowerment, Coco is the perfect face to bring this campaign to life. Known as the world’s first digital supermodel, Coco Rocha has redefined what it means to be both iconic and authentic. With over 17 million followers and a career marked by boldness and grace, she brings not only star power—but a powerful voice on identity, motherhood, and female entrepreneurship.

This runway moment promises to be more than a show—it’s a celebration of what happens when fashion, purpose, and fearless femininity walk side by side. Stay tuned.

Contact:

Dana Li, pr@avidlove.com