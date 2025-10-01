Momentive Software Appoints Dustin Radtke as Interim CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading provider of cloud-based software, services, and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced the appointment of Dustin Radtke as its interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Radtke will succeed Michael Henricks, who led the company since its launch last year. In addition to his appointment as interim CEO, Radtke will continue to serve as the company’s Chief Product and Development Officer.

“The Board has great confidence in appointing Dustin Radtke as interim CEO,” remarked Mike Mayoras, Executive Chairman of the Momentive Board. “His proven leadership, deep knowledge of our products, and strong relationships with our clients make him the clear choice to guide the company during this transition. A permanent CEO has been identified and will join the company in 2026 following the completion of prior commitments.”

Radtke joined Momentive Software in September 2024 as Chief Product Officer, leading a global team dedicated to driving product innovation and building visionary roadmaps that meet and exceed client expectations. Before joining Momentive, Radtke served in executive leadership roles at OnSolve, including Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to OnSolve, he held product leadership positions at Honeywell, JDA Software (now known as Blue Yonder), RedPrairie and Teklynx. He holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and management information systems from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

"I am honored to step into the role of interim CEO and lead the company through this transition,” said Dustin Radtke, Interim CEO of Momentive Software. “Surrounded by a talented and dedicated team, I am confident in our ability to bring on better outcomes for our clients while maintaining a strong focus on innovation and growth.”

Mayoras added, “I’d like to thank Mike Henricks for his leadership of Momentive over the past year. The changes he made to the company’s structure, organization, and leadership team have positioned us for ongoing success.”

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 20,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries, exceeding $11 billion dollars in total funds raised. Mission-driven organizations and associations rely on the company’s cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, their solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com