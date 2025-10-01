Dalfen Industrial Expands Florida Footprint with Acquisition of Prime Infill Property in Miami Lakes

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial announced today the acquisition of a 192,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 5770 Miami Lakes Drive in Miami Lakes, Florida. The transaction, sourced through a long-standing relationship with CBRE, adds a fully leased property—currently occupied by Mr. Glass Doors and Windows—to Dalfen’s growing portfolio.

Located within the highly sought-after Miami Lakes Business Park, the facility offers direct access to major transportation arteries including State Roads 826 and 924, Interstate 75 and 95 South, and is just minutes from Miami International Airport. This strategic positioning makes it a premier location for last-mile distribution. The area is home to major national and global operators such as Amazon, The Boeing Company, Home Depot, Sysco, FedEx, Caterpillar, Target, Nestle, PODS, and Macy’s.

“Miami is one of the most land-constrained and supply-limited industrial markets in the country,” said Tyler McElroy, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. “Acquiring this infill asset aligns perfectly with our strategy of investing in top-tier last-mile logistics locations.”

Chris Segrest, Regional SVP of the Southeast Region, added, “This acquisition underscores our commitment to expanding in markets where demand for infill logistics space continues to outpace supply. We will continue to target well-located assets in dynamic, high-growth regions like South Florida.”

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial now owns and operates over 3.1 million square feet of industrial real estate across Florida, reinforcing its presence in one of the nation’s most competitive logistics hubs.

About Dalfen Industrial

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dalfen Industrial LLC is a leading owner and operator of last-mile industrial real estate, and one of the largest privately held industrial firms in the United States. The company specializes in strategically located infill warehouses and distribution centers, with a portfolio exceeding 55 million square feet.

