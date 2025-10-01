OSS Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering with participation from certain new and existing institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,500,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $5.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $12.5 million, before deducting placement agent commissions and other offering expenses.

“We entered the second half of the year with strong momentum. This offering provides the capital to support our current and future sales growth, while also strengthening our balance sheet. With enhanced financial flexibility, we are well positioned to pursue opportunities that we believe will further accelerate our growth and extend our leadership in enterprise-class compute at the edge,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for growth strategy advancement, working capital to support expected growing sales within core OSS segment and business acceleration, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and overall expansion both domestically and internationally.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the lead placement agent and Roth Capital Partners acted as joint-placement agent in connection with the offering.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring PCIe Switch Fabric technology from the data center to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

