Forbes Features Camfil Air Filtration Specialist Trent Thiel in Article on Produce Preservation Innovations

Riverdale, NJ, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration and clean air solutions, announces that air filtration specialist Trent Thiel has been featured in a comprehensive Forbes article exploring cutting-edge trends and innovations in produce preservation. The article, titled The Coolest Trends and Innovations in Produce Preservation, and written by Daphne Ewing-Chow, highlights the critical role of air quality in extending the shelf life of fresh produce.



Please review the source on Forbes: The Coolest Trends And Innovations In Produce Preservation

In the Forbes piece, Thiel, Global Product Manager of Molecular Contamination Control at Camfil, discusses how air quality directly impacts the longevity of produce and the growing importance of clean air solutions in combating food waste. The article emphasizes that fruits and vegetables account for the highest portion of global food waste due to their perishability, with nearly 40% of food produced worldwide never being consumed.

"Air quality directly impacts the longevity of fresh produce," explains Thiel, Camfil’s Global Product Manager of Molecular Contamination Control, "When you remove ethylene from the environment, you slow down the aging process of produce. That means less shrinkage, fewer losses, and a higher quality food product for a longer period of time."

The Forbes article specifically features Camfil's CamPure 8, an advanced air filtration solution designed to target ethylene and other oxidizing gases that accelerate ripening and spoilage in fresh produce. By filtering out ethylene gas (the plant hormone that causes fruit to ripen and eventually rot), ozone, and airborne microbes, these clean air solutions can significantly extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, contributing to reduced food waste and improved sustainability outcomes.

Thiel's expertise is comprehensive: “Air filtration and sanitation technologies are key to microbial defense. High MERV-A rated filters such as MERV 14A or MERV16A, HEPA/ULPA filters and UV-C systems can trap or neutralize the spoilage organisms before they come into contact with food,” explains Thiel.

At a time when food preservation is a climate, economic, and public health imperative, this article is particularly relevant. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change cited in the Forbes piece, food waste is responsible for 8-10% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. If food waste were a country, it would rank as the third-largest emitter globally, behind only China and the United States.

Camfil's innovative solutions are positioned alongside other emerging technologies in the produce preservation space, including ethylene absorbers, vacuum sealing systems, humidity control devices, and microbial defense mechanisms. The global ethylene absorber market alone is projected to grow from $12.77 billion in 2024 to over $48 billion by 2033, reflecting increasing demand from both commercial and consumer markets.

Explore innovative solutions for combating food waste.

About Camfil



Camfil USA Air Filters



The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

Phone: 888-599-6620

Email: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

