Long Beach City College Dedicates Aquatics Center to Water Polo Coach, Monte Nitzkowski

Long Beach, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) dedicated its Aquatics Center in honor of Monte Nitzkowski, decorated athlete, revered coach, and influential figure in the history of U.S. Swimming and Water Polo, during a ceremony on October 1.

The newly named Monte Nitzkowski Aquatics Center recognizes Coach Nitzkowski’s extraordinary contributions to LBCC, the sport of swimming and water polo, and generations of student-athletes.

“As a proud LBCC alumnus and former student-athlete, I recognize the enduring influence of leaders like Monte Nitzkowski,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, LBCC Board of Trustees President. “His extraordinary achievements and lifelong dedication to excellence left a mark on Viking athletics that continues to inspire. The naming of the Aquatics Center in his honor ensures his legacy will remain a guiding example of discipline, integrity, and opportunity for future generations.”

“Coach Nitzkowski was more than a champion in the pool—he was a mentor who shaped generations of student-athletes and elevated the reputation of Long Beach City College on a national and international stage,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President. “By dedicating our Aquatics Center in his name, we are celebrating his enduring impact on our college community and ensuring that his legacy of excellence continues to inspire future student athletes.”

Monte Nitzkowski attended Fullerton Junior College for two years from 1948-1950 and earned honors as an All-American Junior College swimmer and a medley relay team national record holder. He went on to UCLA, where he swam and played water polo for the Bruins in 1950 and 1951. At UCLA, he captained the swim team, received All-Coast honors in Water Polo, and was a swimming All-American. He captured two conference championships at UCLA and set a Pacific Coast Conference record for the 200-yard breaststroke. After graduating from UCLA, he began Naval service and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he trained and made the 1952 Olympic Swim team. He dedicated himself to international swimming competition and represented the United States in the 200-meter butterfly at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland, where he finished with the eleventh-best time overall.

After completing his Naval service, Nitzkowski earned a master's degree in history and teaching credentials from CSU Long Beach in 1955, where he was an instructor. He became one of the world's foremost authorities in water polo while coaching LBCC to 32 conference water polo championships in 34 years and 12 swim titles. Establishing an exceptional record, his LBCC water polo teams went without a loss for eight consecutive seasons.

Beyond LBCC, Nitzkowski’s impact reached Olympic heights. He coached the U.S. Men’s Water Polo Team at three Olympic Games, earning a bronze medal in 1972 and a silver medal in 1984. His leadership, vision, and passion for water polo cemented his reputation as one of the most respected coaches in water polo history.

The passage of Title IX on June 23, 1972, marked a groundbreaking moment for women in high school and college athletics, ensuring equal opportunities in scholarships and participation. Nitzkowski and his wife Barbara passionately advocated for women’s athletics by traveling the country in their Volkswagen bus to help launch women's water polo programs at universities across the U.S. and often offered his own resources to get the programs started. His legacy in the aquatic community is undeniable, and his support of both men’s and women’s athletics has impacted generations.

“My family is just thrilled that Monte [Nitzkowski] is being honored by Long Beach City College. The pool is beautiful, and we were all excited about attending the naming ceremony.” Barbara Nitzkowski.

The LBCC Foundation led the fundraising efforts to support the naming of the Monte Nitzkowski Aquatics Center. These contributions have created an endowment, with funds set aside and invested to generate long-term revenue. The annual proceeds will provide lasting support for LBCC student-athletes, ensuring that Monte’s legacy continues for generations to come.

# # #

About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.

About Long Beach City College Foundation

The Long Beach City College Foundation, a 501c(3) is a charitable organization and was founded in 1978 with the purpose of providing a vehicle for financial support for the community. The LBCC Foundation is dedicated to raising money to support the students and staff at LBCC and to enhance the learning environment of the Long Beach Community College District. The LBCC Foundation fulfills this mission by providing funding for scholarships, programs, capital projects, athletic support and the emerging needs of our students and the greater Long Beach community.