Transaction in own shares

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
02 October 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 01 October 2025 it had purchased a total of 22,998 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased22,998--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)562.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)558.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)560.69p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,173,556 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,173,556.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
01-10-202516:15:14GBp487561.50XLONxeaNjnce3Fb
01-10-202516:10:42GBp577561.50XLONxeaNjnceD2e
01-10-202516:04:12GBp350561.50XLONxeaNjncfrQa
01-10-202516:04:12GBp72561.50XLONxeaNjncfrQc
01-10-202516:03:12GBp620561.50XLONxeaNjncfp1Y
01-10-202516:02:50GBp672562.00XLONxeaNjncfmsu
01-10-202515:53:14GBp441561.00XLONxeaNjncfaTx
01-10-202515:53:14GBp25561.00XLONxeaNjncfaTz
01-10-202515:53:14GBp15561.00XLONxeaNjncfaT5
01-10-202515:53:14GBp503561.00XLONxeaNjncfaT7
01-10-202515:40:55GBp323561.50XLONxeaNjncfJ7d
01-10-202515:40:55GBp464562.00XLONxeaNjncfJ7h
01-10-202515:40:55GBp708562.00XLONxeaNjncfJ7s
01-10-202515:25:30GBp1,025562.00XLONxeaNjncf8dU
01-10-202515:25:30GBp243562.00XLONxeaNjncf8cP
01-10-202515:25:30GBp167562.00XLONxeaNjncf8cR
01-10-202515:22:59GBp230560.50XLONxeaNjncgtHL
01-10-202515:20:09GBp762559.50XLONxeaNjncgmCM
01-10-202515:15:48GBp508558.50XLONxeaNjncgvsE
01-10-202515:15:48GBp76558.50XLONxeaNjncgvsG
01-10-202515:07:14GBp311559.00XLONxeaNjncgfm@
01-10-202515:07:14GBp705559.00XLONxeaNjncgfm7
01-10-202515:02:38GBp276558.50XLONxeaNjncgUmI
01-10-202515:01:40GBp94558.00XLONxeaNjncgSrG
01-10-202515:01:40GBp116558.00XLONxeaNjncgSrI
01-10-202515:01:03GBp230558.50XLONxeaNjncgT91
01-10-202515:01:03GBp73558.50XLONxeaNjncgT99
01-10-202515:00:52GBp509559.00XLONxeaNjncgQYQ
01-10-202514:56:12GBp724559.50XLONxeaNjncg3jX
01-10-202514:55:58GBp116560.00XLONxeaNjncg3HW
01-10-202514:55:58GBp250560.00XLONxeaNjncg3HY
01-10-202514:50:28GBp796559.50XLONxeaNjnchs9F
01-10-202514:50:27GBp205559.50XLONxeaNjnchsL$
01-10-202514:50:27GBp473560.00XLONxeaNjnchsLL
01-10-202514:48:38GBp503560.50XLONxeaNjnchrRz
01-10-202514:42:14GBp201560.50XLONxeaNjnchcTQ
01-10-202514:41:26GBp277560.00XLONxeaNjnchayE
01-10-202514:37:03GBp113559.50XLONxeaNjnchiux
01-10-202514:37:03GBp597559.50XLONxeaNjnchiuz
01-10-202514:35:02GBp507560.00XLONxeaNjnche4D
01-10-202514:31:08GBp473560.50XLONxeaNjnchHc6
01-10-202514:18:55GBp308560.00XLONxeaNjnchD@O
01-10-202514:18:55GBp443560.50XLONxeaNjnchD@V
01-10-202514:13:56GBp121561.00XLONxeaNjncat54
01-10-202514:13:56GBp200561.00XLONxeaNjncat5G
01-10-202514:13:56GBp741561.00XLONxeaNjncat4g
01-10-202513:50:58GBp399561.00XLONxeaNjncahRI
01-10-202513:50:58GBp523561.00XLONxeaNjncahRT
01-10-202513:46:12GBp623561.50XLONxeaNjncaLqd
01-10-202513:25:58GBp305562.00XLONxeaNjncaAL2
01-10-202513:25:23GBp526562.00XLONxeaNjncaBtl
01-10-202513:10:04GBp243561.50XLONxeaNjncbdZG
01-10-202513:09:13GBp532562.00XLONxeaNjncbdI4
01-10-202508:26:25GBp31559.50XLONxeaNjncYum@
01-10-202508:26:25GBp225560.00XLONxeaNjncYum7
01-10-202508:21:03GBp370561.00XLONxeaNjncYYoN
01-10-202508:12:41GBp348561.00XLONxeaNjncYh$W
01-10-202508:12:41GBp500561.50XLONxeaNjncYh$Y
01-10-202508:09:19GBp743562.00XLONxeaNjncYNya

