Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Size to Hit USD 117.55 Billion by 2032, at 14.97% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market size was USD 38.57 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow by USD 117.55 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.97% over 2025-2032.”

Rising Cyber Threats and Industrial Digitalization is Boosting the Market Growth

The primary factors driving the operational technology (OT) security market growth are the increasing frequency of cyberattacks on industrial networks and the growing automation and digitization of industrial facilities. The necessity of security skills has increased with the growth of smart factories, the Internet of Things, and connected infrastructure. Advanced monitoring and threat-detection systems are being adopted by other industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and power.

Cloud-based OT security solutions provide remote and scalable network administration for industrial networks. Implementing AI and machine learning yields real-time threat intelligence and predictive analytics. Growth is still being driven by the growing need for Industry 4.0 projects, smart grids, and smart transportation.

Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 38.57 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 117.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.97% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Solution and Services)

• By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid, and Others)

• By Service (Power & Electrical, Mining, Transportation, Manufacturing, and Others)

• By End-User (Electronics Manufacturers, Automotive OEMs, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Industrial System Integrators)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

Solutions dominated the market by holding a share of 71.67% in 2024 and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to a high demand for threat detection, monitoring, and incident response systems. Services segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.57% over 2025-2032 as businesses increasingly look to consulting, integration, and managed security packages.

By Deployment

In 2024, the on-premise segments are expected to have a significant market share of 43.64%, as they are adopted widely by end-users as they can adhere to the norms for the safety and security of the end-users’ assets. Cloud-based segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.73% over the forecast period as companies opt for scalable, adaptable and remote cloud-managed monitoring.

By Service

Managed security services led the market with 41.76% share in 2024 as they join all critical security requirements monitoring, detecting, and incident responding for OT in the guise of a service. Integration services recorded the fastest growth with a CAGR of 15.69% as organizations demand smooth deployment and integration of OT security solutions into current industrial systems.

By End-User

The power and electrical segment held around 40.56% share in 2024 owing to its critical infrastructure with high exposure to cyber-attacks. The transportation segment grew the fastest with a CAGR of 15.84% as rail, aviation and logistics adopt OT security solutions to safeguard sophisticated, operational networks. Power and electrical is still the biggest sector.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share of 42.16% in 2024; Asia Pacific to Grow with a CAGR of 15.66% over 2025-2032

In 2024 North America dominated the Operational Technology (OT) Security Market and accounted for 42.16% of revenue share due to the rapid digitization and early adoption of advanced security solutions. Asia-pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Operational Technology (OT) Security Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 15.66% due to increasing pace of industrialization, the growing adoption of Industry 4.0, and smart manufacturing programs.

Recent News:

In March 2025 , Fortinet expanded its OT Security Platform to better protect critical infrastructure. Enhancements include improved FortiGuard OT-specific threat visibility, ruggedized segmentation and 5G solutions, and upgraded SecOps tools for automated threat response and regulatory compliance tracking.

, Fortinet expanded its OT Security Platform to better protect critical infrastructure. Enhancements include improved FortiGuard OT-specific threat visibility, ruggedized segmentation and 5G solutions, and upgraded SecOps tools for automated threat response and regulatory compliance tracking. In March 2024, Cisco completed its $28 billion acquisition of Splunk, a major player in cybersecurity and analytics. This acquisition enhances Cisco's capabilities in data analytics and artificial intelligence, enabling more intuitive and automated cybersecurity solutions for OT environments.

