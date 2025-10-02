CallTower Receives Prestigious Net Promoter Score (NPS) Award

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the recipient of the prestigious NPS Award at the AVANT Special Forces Summit. This award celebrates CallTower’s exceptional Net Promoter Score (NPS), which was rated the highest by AVANT’s Trusted Advisors, highlighting the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction.

AVANT, a leading platform for next-generation technology decision-making, equips Trusted Advisors with the tools and insights to navigate the complexities of enterprise technology. The NPS Award, honors companies delivering exceptional value and service, underscores CallTower’s unwavering commitment to customer success through its innovative UCaaS, CCaaS, and collaboration solutions. Consistently rated as exceptional by AVANT’s Trusted Advisors, CallTower’s industry-leading NPS score reflects its dedication to seamless implementation, proactive support, and a customer-first approach—setting a benchmark for excellence in cloud communications.

“We are honored to receive the NPS Award from AVANT,” said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to deliver best-in-class communication solutions and an outstanding outcome for our Trusted Advisors and their customers. We are grateful to Avant for this incredible honor.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of our vendor partners,” said Shane McNamara, EVP of Engineering & Operations at AVANT. “Their relentless hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence strengthens the value of our partnerships, accelerates the Trusted Advisor movement, and pushes the entire channel forward.”

About CallTower

CallTower is a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications, empowering businesses to connect and collaborate seamlessly since 2002. Offering advanced solutions like Microsoft Teams Operator Connect, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact centers, CallTower delivers reliable, tailored connectivity for enterprises worldwide. With the 2025 acquisition of Inoria, a trusted contact center expert, CallTower has amplified its CCaaS and CX capabilities, driving innovation with Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria provide actionable insights and cutting-edge solutions to transform business communications and customer experiences.

With a vision for innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, driving success for businesses worldwide.