Precision Neuroscience Reports First High-Bandwidth Brain–Computer Interface Achieved Without Open Surgery

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leading brain–computer interface (BCI) company, today announced the publication of a study in Nature Biomedical Engineering describing the company’s high-bandwidth BCI system designed for minimally invasive delivery. The paper reports both preclinical animal studies using a novel “micro-slit” surgical technique and the first five human patients implanted with the device during standard neurosurgical procedures.

The study marks a significant advance for the BCI field. For decades, high-performance BCIs have depended on penetrating electrodes—an approach that can expose patients to surgical risk and limit adoption. Precision’s work demonstrates, for the first time, that high-resolution brain signals can be captured and used for decoding and stimulation with an array that rests safely on the brain’s surface. This combination of bandwidth and safety challenges longstanding assumptions in neuroscience and points toward a more practical, scalable path for bringing BCI technology to patients.

“Brain–computer interfaces could be life-changing for people with paralysis—helping them speak, work, and live more independently—but until now the technology has required highly invasive brain surgery,” said Benjamin Rapoport, MD, PhD, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Precision Neuroscience. “People are told that they have to choose between brain safety and performance. Our goal was to prove that you can have both. This paper shows that it’s possible to get the same high-quality brain signals without opening the skull or piercing the brain.”

The study in Nature Biomedical Engineering details the design, preclinical validation, and early human implantation of Precision’s ultra-thin, surface-based cortical electrode array. Unlike conventional BCI systems, which rely on needle-like electrodes that penetrate brain tissue, Precision’s array rests on the brain’s surface and is designed for minimally invasive delivery. Each postage stamp-sized module contains 1,024 electrodes, and in early clinical studies researchers placed up to four modules on a patient’s brain, covering approximately 8 cm² of cortex with more than 4,000 electrodes. In animal studies, the system supported high-accuracy sensory and motor decoding as well as focal electrical stimulation. In human patients, the arrays were implanted during surgeries for other conditions, where they were used to safely record high-resolution neural activity in both asleep and awake patients.

“What makes this study so exciting is the resolution of the signals we’re getting from the brain,” said Craig Mermel, PhD, Precision’s President and Chief Product Officer and a co-author of the study. “The more detail you can capture, the better you can translate thoughts into actions—whether that’s moving a cursor, generating speech, or controlling a device. This paper shows that it’s possible to collect high-resolution data safely and at scale, which is exactly what’s needed to bring brain–computer interfaces out of the lab and into everyday clinical use.”

Since the manuscript was accepted, Precision has advanced significantly beyond the five patients reported in the paper. The company has now implanted its device in more than 50 patients and, earlier this year, received FDA clearance for up to 30-day implantation. These extended-use studies, now underway at six major medical centers across the United States, allow patients recovering from neurosurgery to use Precision’s device for tasks such as typing, playing video games, or controlling robotic devices, all with their thoughts. These capabilities are expected to initially benefit people with paralysis from conditions such as spinal cord injury, stroke, or ALS.

To read the full study, visit https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-025-01501-w

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is working to provide breakthrough treatments for the millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological illness. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large volumes of data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .