CLEAR+ Enrollment Now Available to More International Travelers for Seamless Airport Journeys

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced the expansion of CLEAR+ enrollment, enabling travelers from 40 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas to join CLEAR+ and enjoy a faster, easier, and more seamless travel experience at U.S. airports. The expansion broadens eligibility for CLEAR+ and gives international visitors to the U.S. a much-needed way to reduce stress and simplify their journeys.

International visitors can start their CLEAR+ enrollment online and finish at a CLEAR airport with their passport. Once enrolled, they’ll have immediate access to CLEAR’s nationwide network of 150+ Lanes to speed through airport security lines, turning airport stress into peace of mind.

“We’re thrilled that travelers from 40 additional countries can finally enjoy a seamless airport experience here in the U.S. with CLEAR+,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “We want to make U.S. airport journeys better for more travelers. As millions arrive for holidays, sporting events, and once-in-a-lifetime celebrations, we’re excited to provide more international visitors with the ability to relax on their travels knowing that CLEAR is their partner helping them move through airports more quickly and easily.”

The expanded list of countries builds on eligibility already extended to travelers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, who gained access to CLEAR+ last month.

Newly added countries include:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

CLEAR now serves more than 7.6 million CLEAR+ Members at 60 airports and over 33 million Members across its secure identity platform. CLEAR continues to invest in a seamless, tech-driven airport experience and is growing its footprint at airports across the U.S.

Beyond the expansion of CLEAR+, the recent launch of eGate pilots is intended to provide a scalable, secure solution that expedites the passenger journey while enhancing security. CLEAR plans to expand the eGate implementation across its nationwide network of airports in preparation for the World Cup, America’s 250th anniversary celebration, and continuing growth in domestic air travel.

Additional information about CLEAR+ for international passport holders and how to enroll online can be found here .

