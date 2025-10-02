BTCC Exchange Crosses 10 Million Users: Head of Operations Alex Hung on Building for the Long Term

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, has surpassed 10 million users globally. At TOKEN2049 Singapore, Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC, discussed the milestone and outlined the exchange's strategic vision for sustainable Web3 infrastructure development. Founded in 2011, BTCC has navigated multiple market cycles, and this experience continues to shape its long-term approach to building meaningful blockchain solutions.

Why BTCC Chose to Slow Down

While other exchanges raced to capture market share during Web3's boom years, BTCC took its foot off the gas. "We saw the opportunities," Alex said. "But we also saw a lot of noise. We wanted to step back and ask: what actually matters here?"

That meant watching from the sidelines as NFTs, DeFi, and DEX platforms exploded. For Alex, it wasn't about missing out but about perspective. "Quick wins get headlines. But if you want to survive multiple market cycles, you need to build something that actually holds up when the hype dies down."

More Than Just a Trading Platform

BTCC's approach sets it apart from exchanges focused on rapid token listings or ecosystem expansion. "We don't think exchanges should just be places to trade," Alex explained. "They should be gateways: helping people understand what Web3 can actually do beyond speculation."

That philosophy extends to how BTCC thinks about integrating blockchain technology with existing systems. "We're not trying to blow up the old world," he said. "We're trying to make it better: faster, more transparent, more accessible. Web3 works best when it solves real problems, not when it's just replacing things for the sake of it."

Alex acknowledged the progress being made across the industry. "There's great work happening at Binance, OKX, and others. But there's still a huge gap between what's possible and what's actually being built for everyday people."

Looking Beyond Trading

When asked about BTCC's broader vision, Alex revealed an ambitious commitment. "About 44% of the global population still lives on less than $6.50 a day, in regions that missed the industrialization and internet waves," he said. "Web3's borderless nature can change that."

Alex announced the “Global Prosperity Fund”—a 20-year initiative targeting up to $200 billion in investment for digital finance and infrastructure in underserved markets. "This isn't a product launch. It's a statement of responsibility," he said. "If Web3 just becomes another asset game, we've missed the point."

He also invited industry peers to join: "We hope others who share this vision will come together. We have a bigger mission than just trading."

What Comes Next

With 10 million users now on the platform, Alex's vision for BTCC remains focused on longevity over rapid growth. "You can compete on fees and liquidity and speed, and those things matter," he said. "But we want people to look at BTCC and see a platform they can trust for the long haul. Not just for trading, but for actually participating in what comes next."

At TOKEN2049, BTCC's message stood out for its restraint. In an industry often driven by hype cycles and rapid iteration, the exchange is making a quieter bet: that sustainability, thoughtful integration, and social awareness matter more than being first or loudest.

