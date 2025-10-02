GHD acquires ADA Engineering to meet Florida’s surging infrastructure demand

MIAMI, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Florida leading the nation in population growth and infrastructure demand, global professional services company GHD has acquired Miami-based A.D.A. Engineering, Inc. (ADA Engineering), effective September 30, 2025.

The deal combines ADA Engineering’s 40+ years of local expertise with GHD’s global reach to help meet Florida’s pressing needs in water, wastewater, transportation and emergency response.

“Florida is the fastest-growing state in the US and our top priority for regional expansion,” said Steven Davie, Regional General Manager, GHD. “ADA Engineering’s trusted client relationships and municipal expertise give us the foundation to deliver resilient infrastructure and compete for the state’s most important projects.”

Florida roots, global reach

Founded in 1981, ADA Engineering has delivered projects for Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, other local municipalities and the South Florida Water Management District, with particular strength in stormwater, water and sewer infrastructure, transportation corridors and emergency response.

“For more than four decades, ADA Engineering has proudly supported Florida’s communities,” said Alberto Argudin, President of ADA Engineering. “By joining GHD, we can honor that legacy while unlocking new opportunities to expand our impact and better serve clients and employees alike.”

Albert Argudin, Vice President of ADA Engineering, added: “Our team is energized by this new chapter in our relationship with GHD. GHD’s global resources allow us to take on larger, more complex projects while maintaining the local insight and client focus that define ADA Engineering and its legacy.”

ADA Engineering will transition to the brand “ADA Engineering, a GHD company” while fulfilling existing small business enterprise contracts.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to making water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental, and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 160 offices on five continents.

About ADA Engineering

A.D.A. Engineering, Inc. is a professional services company operating in the markets of water, transportation and municipal infrastructure. Committed to delivering infrastructure solutions that support Florida's communities, ADA Engineering provides engineering services (civil, heavy-civil, water and wastewater, transportation, solid waste, coastal, mechanical, electrical and plumbing), planning and construction management services to public sector clients. Established in 1981 and serving Florida for more than 40 years, ADA Engineering's network of 25+ professionals delivers technical expertise and local knowledge across municipal, state and federal infrastructure projects throughout the state, with particular strength in coastal communities.

