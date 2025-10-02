Automated Container Terminal Market Size to Hit USD 16.35 Billion by 2032, at 5.17% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Container Terminal Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Automated Container Terminal Market size was worth USD 10.95 Billion in 2024 and is projected to be USD 16.35 Billion by 2032, augmenting at a CAGR of 5.17% over 2025-2032.”

Rising Trade and Technological Advancements Propel Market Expansion Globally

Faster and more effective port services are now required due to the growth of global trade. Human mistake is eliminated by automation and AI-related advancements in robotics and the Internet of Things. In order to handle the growing number of containers and enhance turnaround times, ports are modernizing their infrastructure. In an effort to increase operational efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability, automated container terminal systems are also being implemented.

Investments in advanced robots, IoT, and AI-based terminal systems are also driving market expansion. In keeping with this, ports are automating procedures due to stricter regulations that prioritize environmental performance and safety.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Degree of Automation

Semi-Automated Container Terminals led the market with approximately 57.23% share in 2024 as they are extensively employed across brownfield ports. Fully Automated Container Terminals were the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.45% owing to the increasing digitalization and smart port operations globally.

By Project Type

Brownfield Projects dominated with around 64.11% share in 2024 owing to the upgrading and enlargement of port facilities globally. Greenfield Projects were the fastest-growing, recording a CAGR of 5.41% as new ports and terminals emerge in response to growing trade flows.

By Offering

Equipment held the largest share at approximately 49.31% in 2024 owing to the overall high demand for cranes, AVs, and physical terminal infrastructure. Software emerging as the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for sophisticated management solutions, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics.

By Solutions

Hardware accounted for about 43.22% share in 2024 due to the high demand for cranes, automatic vehicles and other physical terminal infrastructure. Software was the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.56% due to the use of more sophisticated management systems, real-time monitoring and predictive analytics globally.

Asia Pacific Accounted for the Dominant Market Share of 39.78% in 2024; North America to Grow with a CAGR of 5.99% during 2025-2032

In 2024 Asia-Pacific dominated the Automated Container Terminal Market and accounted for 39.78% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the increasing international trade and investment in modernized, high-efficiency terminals. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Automated Container Terminal Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 5.99% due to rising need for quicker and more efficient port operations.

Recent News:

In March 2024 , Kalmar, a part of Cargotec, partnered with Forterra (formerly RRAI) to develop autonomous terminal tractor solutions. This collaboration focuses on creating automation-ready terminal tractors and integrating them with Kalmar One fleet management systems to enhance automated terminal operations.

, Kalmar, a part of Cargotec, partnered with Forterra (formerly RRAI) to develop autonomous terminal tractor solutions. This collaboration focuses on creating automation-ready terminal tractors and integrating them with Kalmar One fleet management systems to enhance automated terminal operations. In July 2025, Konecranes has made significant strides in the Automated Container Terminal Market. Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam ordered 42 Li-Ion Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Automated Charging Stations to modernize and electrify operations at its Euromax terminal.

