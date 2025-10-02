DEMIRE: Dr Matthias Prochaska appointed new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Langen, 2 October 2025. Dr Matthias Prochaska was elected today as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0). Dr Prochaska had previously been appointed by court order; the appointment took effect on 26 September 2025.

Dr Prochaska is a lawyer specialising in corporate and real estate law. Since 2020, he has been Executive Director at the Lapithus Management Group in Luxembourg, where he has held various management positions since 2013. Dr Matthias Prochaska has more than 15 years of experience in private equity and real estate.

‘I am grateful for the trust placed in me and very much look forward to my new role on the Supervisory Board. In a challenging market environment, I see great opportunities to further advance DEMIRE's successful development. Together, we want to continue consistently on the path we have chosen – with the aim of sustainably increasing profitability and further reducing the debt ratio,’ explains Dr Matthias Prochaska.

End of press release

