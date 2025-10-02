Newton Golf Showcases Strong Presence at the 2025 World Long Drive Championships

CAMARILLO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-forward golf company delivering performance-driven innovations through physics-based engineering, proudly celebrates the impressive results achieved by athletes using Newton Golf shafts at the 2025 World Long Drive (WLD) Championship.

Leading the way for Newton Golf is Tanner Pipes, who captured the Men’s Amateur title with a 396-yard drive, showcasing Newton’s performance advantage on the tee. He was joined by 2017 WLD Champion Justin James, who advanced to the Final 4 in the Men’s Open Division, and Jeanine Minnick, who reached the Final 8 in the Women’s.

This marked Newton Golf Company’s first season as an Official Partner of the WLD, where competitors across multiple divisions trusted Newton shafts in their drivers.

Following are the players representing Newton on the WLD stage:

Tanner Pipes – Men’s Amateur Division Champion (396-yard winning drive)

Justin James – Men’s Open Division Final 4 (3rd place)

Jeanine Minnick – Women’s Division Final 8 (7th place)

James Anderson – Men’s Amateur Division

Josh Cassady – Men’s Open Division

Anthony Moreno – Men’s Amateur Division

Shawn Williams – Men’s Open Division



“Seeing so many talented competitors choose Newton shafts on the WLD stage underscores the performance and trust we’ve worked hard to build,” said Aki Yorihiro, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Newton Golf. “What excited us the most about WLD is that it pushes our technology to the extreme. These players compete at the highest speeds in golf, and that environment gives us invaluable insights. We’re taking those learnings to continue advancing carbon fiber shaft design and deliver even greater performance in the seasons ahead.”

With its growing roster of professionals and amateurs, Newton Golf continues to strengthen its position on Tour and in global competitions, advancing its mission to deliver physics-based performance equipment to golfers of all levels.

About Newton Golf Company

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton’s mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that maximizes performance and consistency.

