VERSES® Welcomes Former Amazon Web Services (AWS) Executive David T. Scott to Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, today announced the appointment of David T. Scott, former Head of Global Marketing Strategy, Analytics, and Operations at Amazon Web Services (AWS), to its board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Scott succeeds G. Scott Paterson, who has stepped down from the Board effective September 30, 2025.

“I want to welcome David to the Board at this exciting phase of commercialization and growth,” said Gabriel René, Founder and CEO of VERSES. “His expertise in scaling global marketing and sales operations will help provide important support for VERSES’ ongoing commercial growth. I also want to thank Scott for his valuable contributions and dedicated service during an important chapter of our development.”

“I am honored to have this opportunity to join the Board at VERSES,” said David Scott. “The Genius™ product is unique and unlike anything I've seen in the market, and I'm excited to support VERSES in bringing it to market.”

Mr. Scott brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across global enterprises and high-growth startups. At AWS, he oversaw operations for the 3,500-person marketing team and led strategic growth initiatives. His career also includes senior roles at Twitter, AT&T, PeopleSoft, Honeywell, and General Electric, along with multiple successful ventures as a serial entrepreneur. He currently serves on the board of the marketing platform Marigold and has previously held positions on several nonprofit and industry boards.

An author and educator, Mr. Scott has written two HarperCollins bestsellers on marketing strategy, teaches digital marketing at San Diego State University, and is a guest lecturer at University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He earned dual bachelor’s degrees from The College of William & Mary and an MBA with distinction from the Wharton School.

About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation agentic software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius™, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai, LinkedIn and X.

On behalf of the Company

Gabriel René, Founder & CEO, VERSES AI Inc.

Press Inquiries: press@verses.ai

Investor Relations Inquiries

James Christodoulou, Chief Financial Officer

ir@verses.ai, +1(212)970-8889

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information including, but not limited to the impact Mr. Scott will have in supporting the Company’s commercial growth, and that Mr. Scott will help bring the Genius™ product to market.

The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. As a result, there can be no assurance that such plans will be completed as proposed or at all. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, but without limitation, that Mr. Scott’s expertise in scaling global marketing and sales operations will help support the Company’s commercial growth and that Mr. Scott will support the Company in bringing the Genius™ product to market. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, that Mr. Scott will be unable to help support the Company’s commercial growth and that the Genius™ product will not be brought to market with Mr. Scott’s support, or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.