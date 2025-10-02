Acronis and CyberCert Partner to Empower MSPs in Australia with SMB1001 Certification Pathways

SYDNEY, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection , today announced a new partnership with CyberCert, certifier of the SMB1001 international cybersecurity standard. This collaboration will help managed service providers (MSPs) in Australia deliver measurable, certifiable cybersecurity outcomes for their small and midsize business (SMB) clients.

Through this partnership, MSPs can leverage Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud — the industry’s most comprehensive cyber protection platform — while implementing the technical controls required for SMB1001 certification in a single, integrated stack. CyberCert has validated the Acronis solution against all levels of SMB1001, ensuring MSPs and their customers can pursue certification with confidence.

With SMB1001 certification, SMBs gain recognition that their cybersecurity posture meets government, enterprise, and insurers expectations which is an important advantage amid growing cyber insurance scrutiny and the Australian Federal Government’s call to strengthen SMB security resilience in its Cybersecurity Strategy (2023–2030) Horizon 2.





“Our mission has always been to make cybersecurity achievable and certifiable for SMBs without unnecessary complexity,” said Ryan Ettridge, CEO & Founder of CyberCert. “With Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, MSPs now have a single platform validated against SMB1001 — turning certification into a practical, streamlined process that benefits service providers, insurers, and SMBs alike.”

Accelerating Certification, Reducing Complexity

The partnership between Acronis and CyberCert directly addresses one of the biggest challenges facing MSPs: implementing the wide array of technologies needed for certification. With natively integrated backup, recovery, endpoint protection (EDR/XDR/MDR), RMM, email security, patch management, vulnerability assessment, and Microsoft 365 security posture management all in one platform, MSPs can quickly identify gaps, implement controls, and accelerate certification timelines for their clients. MSPs also have access to Acronis Academy for security awareness training, business training, and product certifications to stay ahead of the curve.

“This collaboration empowers Australian-based MSPs to deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity and certification in the most accessible way for SMBs,” said Gerald Beuchelt, Chief Information Security Officer at Acronis. “By aligning our integrated cyber protection platform with SMB1001 certification, we’re giving MSPs a powerful tool to deliver measurable business outcomes — not just technology.

Benefits for MSPs and SMBs

Faster time-to-certification — Integrated controls eliminate the need for multiple vendors or tools.

— Integrated controls eliminate the need for multiple vendors or tools. Improved competitiveness — Certified SMBs gain recognition in supply chains and easier access to cyber insurance.

— Certified SMBs gain recognition in supply chains and easier access to cyber insurance. Recurring ROI for MSPs — Certification services create new revenue streams and strengthen client relationships.



MSPs interested to receive Acronis-sponsored CyberCert Gold credits today and start certifying their clients immediately by visiting the official landing page: https://promo.acronis.com/Acronis_CyberCert_SMB1001_Gold_Certificate_Partnership_Registration.html

To further support our partners, Acronis will host MSP Connect 2025: Beyond Security. Built to Comply on 9 October 2025 in Sydney Harbour. This flagship event will bring together MSPs, cybersecurity leaders, and partners to explore compliance-driven strategies and the future of managed services. Those interested in attending can register here: https://acronis.events/event/msp-connect-2025-beyond-security-built-to-comply-media/

